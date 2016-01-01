Edmonton City Architect Bélanger Talks Canadian Design

Details
by Paul Steinbach
June 2016

This article appeared in the June issue of Athletic Business. Athletic Business is a free magazine for professionals in the athletic, fitness and recreation industry. Click here to subscribe.

As city architect in Edmonton, Alb., for the past seven years, Carol Bélanger has been integral in hiring the designers of some 20 recreation projects for a community that boasts dozens more — all during an era of modern architecture that has elevated Canada to something resembling gold-standard status. Of the past 40 projects to be named AB Facilities of Merit™, 18 are Canadian. "That's crazy, considering we have 10 percent of the population base" as the United States, says Bélanger, who saw Edmonton's Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre garner FOM recognition in 2013. Paul Steinbach asked Bélanger to explain why Canadian architecture is so cool.

Athletic Business Insider Content

This content is free to access as a registered user on athleticbusiness.com.

Not an AB Insider? Registering is simple and free.

As an AB Insider you'll have free access to everything on our site including magazine feature stories, videos, and breaking news vital to leaders in athletics, fitness and recreation.

If you've already created an account on athleticbusiness.com to leave comments, you're already registered. Simply log in below.

Register

Already registered? Log In here.

Sign up for AB's daily E-News and stay ahead of the game.

Paul Steinbach is Senior Editor of Athletic Business.

Related Content

Morehead State Coach Woods Resigns Sean Woods resigned as Morehead State's coach after being charged with misdemeanor battery in Indiana for allegedly assaulting two of his players. Athletic director Brian Hutchinson on Thursday announced Woods' resignation after four-plus seasons guiding the Eagles. The coach had been suspended since Nov. 22 and Morehead State began investigating "complaints received" about him. Police in Evansville, Indiana, on Tuesday filed the battery charge against Woods. Morehead State was in Cheney on Tuesday, losing to Eastern Washington 88-86 in overtime. It was the fifth straight game Woods missed through suspension. Two players stated in an affidavit that they had altercations with Woods. One said the coach backhanded him in the chest and the other claims Woods shoved him twice. - AP read more
Is Anything Good Happening in High School Sports?

Is there anything good happening in high school sports? As an athletic director, this is a question for which I try to have a good answer. Frequently, the reported news is not helpful. I am an advocate for education-based athletics. The court, field or ice rink is an extension of the classroom. This is the test track to see whether or not what we teach within our school walls has an impact in the reality of the world outside.

read more
Ex-US Football Player Killed in Shooting Former USC running back Joe McKnight died Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Terrytown, Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office. McKnight was 28. McKnight, who played for the Trojans for three seasons, had four seasons in the NFL and played in the Canadian Football League this fall, was shot and killed at 2:43 p.m. local time at the intersection at Berman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown, a New Orleans suburb near his hometown of River Ridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. read more
U. of Wisconsin Athletics Hires Director of Diversity and Inclusion

This article appeared in the November | December issue of Athletic Business. Athletic Business is a free magazine for professionals in the athletic, fitness and recreation industry. Click here to subscribe.

read more
USMNT Cans Klinsmann, Considers Replacement Jurgen Klinsmann is out as coach of the U.S. national soccer team, fired Monday after starting the final round of World Cup qualifying with losses to Mexico and Costa Rica. read more
Letter from the Editor: Our Military Fitness Problem

This article appeared in the November | December issue of Athletic Business. Athletic Business is a free magazine for professionals in the athletic, fitness and recreation industry. Click here to subscribe.

read more
AB Reader Perspective: What's a common misconception people have about your job?

This article appeared in the October issue of Athletic Business. Athletic Business is a free magazine for professionals in the athletic, fitness and recreation industry. Click here to subscribe.

read more
Female Athlete Refuses Testing, Denied Membership

Allison Rogers, 13, of Ethical Culture Fieldstone School in New York, has been denied a second season on her middle school football team because she refuses to retake a series of fitness tests required by New York state for participation in mixed-gender sports — required for girls, that is.

read more
 