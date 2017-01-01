Seven Things to Know About ABC Keynote Speaker Shawn Achor and His Research on Happiness

Details
by Michael Gaio
May 2015
Positive thinking

The Athletic Business Conference & Expo is proud to welcome New York Times best selling author, Harvard researcher and positive psychology expert Shawn Achor as our 2015 keynote speaker.

Shawn AchorAchor’s research on positivity and happiness is redefining the way people approach their careers — and life in general. According to Achor, 75 percent of our job success is predicated not by intelligence, but by our optimism, social support network and the ability to manage energy and stress in a positive way.

“If we can get somebody to raise their levels of optimism or deepen their social connection or raise happiness, it turns out every single business and educational outcome we know how to test for improves dramatically," Achor says.

Join Achor for his keynote address, The Happiness Advantage: Linking Positive Brains to Performance, as he shares the recent scientific breakthroughs in the study of happiness and inspires you to become a lightning rod for change. But first, learn more about him below.

1. Shawn Achor’s TED Talk is one of the most-viewed ever

 


With more than 10.7 million views, Achor’s fast-moving and entertaining talk is one of the 20 most-viewed TED Talks of all-time. Watch for yourself as he explains how happiness inspires productivity, rather than the other way around.

2. Achor has worked with more than a third of Fortune 100 companies

As the world’s foremost expert on positive psychology, Achor has worked with companies, universities and organizations such as Microsoft, Intel, Stanford, Yale, Harvard and the NBA.

3. Achor is the author of two New York Times best sellers

Achor is the author of New York Times best-selling books The Happiness Advantage (2010) and Before Happiness (2013), as well as Ripple’s Effect and The Orange Frog. Achor has also been published in the top psychology journal for work he did at UBS in partnership with Yale University to create a more effective stress training.

4. Achor gave regular lectures in the most popular class at Harvard

Achor spent 12 years at Harvard (four as a student and eight as a researcher) where, according to his biography on the his company's website, he delivered lectures on positive psychology in the most popular class at Harvard.

5. Achor has been featured on CNN, Oprah, Huffington Post, Fast Company and TIME Magazine among others

Get a feel for Shawn’s work in this 2014 story from TIME Magazine: Harvard Research Reveals a Fun Way to Be More Successful.

From the article: “MET Life saw such great results among happy salespeople that they tried an experiment: they started hiring people based on optimism."

6. Happiness pays off

“If you can raise somebody’s level of positivity in the present, then their brain experiences what we call the happiness advantage,” Achor says. “Your brain at positive performs significantly better than your brain at negative, neutral or stressed.” According to his research, your brain in a positive mindset is 31 percent more productive than your brain at negative, neutral or stressed.

7. You can follow him on Twitter, @ShawnAchor

Get to know Achor in advance of his keynote at ABC. Join the 29,300 people already following him on Twitter.


Achor’s keynote address will be Friday, November 20th at 11:30 a.m. at the Athletic Business Conference & Expo in New Orleans.

Register before July 17 and take advantage of early-bird savings.

Tags: Shawn Achor Athletic Business Conference & Expo Happiness keynote

Related Content

Letter from the Editor: Never Lose Perspective

Perspective is everything. It's a phrase that went through my head more than once as we put together our annual Facilities of Merit® issue.

read more
AB Reader Perspective: What Habits Would You Change?

Ed Steele
risk and safety coordinator, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, Harrisonburg, Va.

"Making myself stay on track. After 31 years, I am in a new position in our organization. Part involves playground inspection and safety, with which, as a CPSI for 15 years, I am very familiar. The other areas are ADA and OSHA compliance, which I am not as familiar with. I have to stay on track to balance the ongoing work of playground safety, while using down time to research and study relevant ADA and OSHA regulations."

read more
Gym Manager Among Those Killed in Shooting A 28-year-old Navy veteran and gym manager from Colorado was among the 59 people killed when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas Sunday night. read more
Talking to Kids About 'Taking a Knee' During Anthem Parents are always looking for teachable moments, and they have one now regarding the renewed debate over some National Football League players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice, says Darrell Johnson, executive director of the nonprofit Positive Coaching Alliance NYC. The alliance works with student athletes and coaches in the tri-state area, including Nassau County. read more
AB Show: Visualize Your Public Rec Success

As a public recreation professional, you have the opportunity and privilege to have a positive impact on the life of every member in your community, with programs ranging from learn-to-swim classes for babies to aerobics workouts for seniors — and everything in between. But has it ever felt like the impact of what you do is not fully understood by the community?

read more
Emails: Ex-New Mexico AD Sought to Protect Donors Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs acknowledged in a draft retirement letter he wrote in early May that he initially withheld information about UNM paying for donors' expenses for a controversial Scotland golf fundraiser to protect the donors. Meanwhile, Krebs forwarded a reporter's questions in April regarding the school's search for a basketball coach to Gov. Susana Martinez's top political adviser at the same time Krebs said Santa Fe did not have any involvement in the search. Those are some of the details that emerged from emails recently obtained by the Journal from the final few months Krebs was athletic director. According to the emails the Journal obtained as part of an inspection of public records request, Krebs also: read more
AB Reader Perspective: Best Equipment Purchase?

 

read more
Letter from the Editor: Back to School

The thermometer remained pegged above 80 degrees, while high humidity kept air conditioners working overtime for most of July. However, as we wrapped up production on this month's issue, the calendar turned to August and here in Madison we saw our first day below 70 degrees. By the time some of you read these words, school will be back in session and the season's first football games will have already been played.

read more
 