Brian Miller Test Articl

Jan 2, 2025

My dad was a general contractor, and he started out specializing in kitchen and bathroom vanity countertops. He was a young man then, maybe 30 years old. As I grew older, I remember him doing a diverse range of new tasks as his experience grew. One day I asked him how he learned so many things and how he became good at each and every skill. He said he only knew a set range of tasks, but hired out tasks that he has no experience in. One particular task got me thinking: I asked how he got the work if he told his customers he did not know how to perform the task. He grinned and said he told the customers that he was especially talented at exactly what they wanted him to do. As he left the estimate, he told me he would begin thinking of which person to call who had the skill needed to help him complete the contract. 

I was amazed at how resourceful my dad was. I remember he was hired to install an electric water heater that was a large commercial 440/3-phase unit in a bar in Michigan, and not too many people find that as easy as it sounds. Well, Dad knew Bennie. Bennie had a 1971 Chevrolet station wagon filled with so many electrical wire spools and connectors that the rear end was in a permanent droop. Because of him, customers thought my dad was an expert at 440/3 phase, and over time, my dad was considered an expert on so many skills that I can’t count them all.

Today we have Youtube, cell phones and Facebook. Even better, we also have easy access to the NWFA, NOFMA literature, CFI, and factory reps for all the products we use—and we all know a verified expert of some sort at a highly technical level. In short, we have it good now.

