Premium Partners

Construction of Milan's Olympic Hockey Venue 'Down to the Wire'

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 17, 2025
Tt6duon7v1zbpedleqgy

As the 2026 Winter Olympic Games draws closer, construction on Milan’s Santagiulia Arena is “going down to the wire” according to reporting by Sports Business Journal. The project has fallen behind schedule, so that when the women’s preliminary round begins on Feb. 5, 2026, those Olympians may be the first athletes to ever skate on the ice.

Originally, the under-20 world championships were scheduled to take place at the 16,000-seat arena in December, but construction delays have forced that competition to be relocated to another venue. 

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said there might “not be a game held in the main arena until the puck is dropped for the women’s preliminary round competition. We’ve had a concern for the last two years on the progress of the rink — both rinks but mainly the main one — but it’s the IOC’s responsibility. We’re expecting that they’re going to make good on all the promises to have a facility that is, from a competitive standpoint, first class.” 

According to AP News, Olympic venues are traditionally tested and inspected a year prior to hosting events. 

Not only will Milan’s Santagiulia Arena be presenting untested ice, but even basic fan accommodations like concessions and bathrooms may not be vetted before the puck drops on Feb. 5, 2026.

Despite ongoing construction, tickets have been sold for seats that may not yet be installed. The tickets to the men’s gold-medal game are selling for as much as $1,600. 

Upon completion, the arena will be Italy’s largest indoor arena. Beyond the Olympics, it could host the ATP Finals tennis event and other large-scale sporting events 

“It’s going to be very close to the start of the games, the timeline is very tight. But we knew that,” Milan-Cortina local organizing committee CEO Andrea Varnier said recently.

Recommended
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Lsu
Stadium & Arena
Baton Rouge Leaders Mull $1B Entertainment District, LSU Arena
1 Maxam Plus Mc Cutcheon
Stadium & Arena
How Flexible Seating Solutions Can Create More Facility Use Cases and Improve the Fan Experience
Virginia Commonwealth Rams Logo Secondary 20146287
Stadium & Arena
State Achitecture Review Board Rejects Virginia Commonweath Athletic Village Initial Phase
Related Stories
National Football League Players Association Nflpa Logo Vector
Stadium & Arena
NFLPA Shares Player 'Outrage' Over Condition of Playing Field at Steelers' Stadium
Lsu
Stadium & Arena
Baton Rouge Leaders Mull $1B Entertainment District, LSU Arena
1 Maxam Plus Mc Cutcheon
Stadium & Arena
How Flexible Seating Solutions Can Create More Facility Use Cases and Improve the Fan Experience
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Sponsored Content
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
More in Stadium & Arena
Stadium & Arena
NFLPA Shares Player 'Outrage' Over Condition of Playing Field at Steelers' Stadium
The union representing NFL players has contacted the league to express the “outrage” of players over field conditions at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after several players complained Sunday after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 23-9.
National Football League Players Association Nflpa Logo Vector
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Moody Nolan
Progressive Field Reimagined transformed a 30-year-old ballpark into a state-of-the-art, inclusive venue. The project elevated fan experience, modernized technology, upgraded clubhouses, reimagined premium spaces, and enhanced food service.
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Stadium & Arena
Baton Rouge Leaders Mull $1B Entertainment District, LSU Arena
Leaders in Baton Rouge are pushing a $1 billion plan to develop a major entertainment destination, which will include a new...
Lsu
Stadium & Arena
How Flexible Seating Solutions Can Create More Facility Use Cases and Improve the Fan Experience
As manager of Government Contracts & The Hussey University EDU Programs with Hussey Seating Company, Bilodeau understands that successful venue design goes far beyond simply providing places to sit.
1 Maxam Plus Mc Cutcheon
Stadium & Arena
State Achitecture Review Board Rejects Virginia Commonweath Athletic Village Initial Phase
By a 4-1 vote, the state architecture review board has rejected design plans for the initial phase of the VCU Athletic Village at Virginia Commonwealth University, even as it endorsed a redesigned iteration of a massive dorm being planned by the university.
Virginia Commonwealth Rams Logo Secondary 20146287
Stadium & Arena
UMaine Introduces 'Alcohol-Free Section' to Alfond Arena as Part of Fan Experience Upgrades
As alcohol sales proliferate in university stadiums and arenas, the University of Maine has taken a different approach. For the 2025-26 season, Alfond Arena, home to Black Bears’ ice hockey, will designate an alcohol free zone.
Maine Black Bears Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
VCU Athletic Village Project Stalled, Downsized Due to Rising Construction Costs
Virginia Commonwealth University has scaled back its plans to construct the VCU Athletic Village, which was meant to serve as the home for soccer, tennis and other sports.
Facts Vcu Logo 600x600
Home
Vols Announce Entry, Exit Changes for Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White this week announced updates for fans coming to Neyland Stadium in...
2021 10 18
Stadium & Arena
How the University of North Carolina Grows and Maintains a Natural Grass Field at Kenan Stadium
In 15 years, Casey Carrick, assistant athletic director of facilities and turf management, has witnessed Kenan Stadium, home to Tarheel football, transition from natural grass to turf and back again.
Img 6243
Stadium & Arena
UConn's 'First Night' Basketball Preview a Casualty of Ongoing Arena Renovations
First Night, the annual first look at the University of Connecticut men’s and women’s basketball teams, has been canceled for this year, according to a statement issued by the athletic department Friday.
Husky Logo Lockup Circle R
Stadium & Arena
Washington State Adopts Walk-Around Alcohol Policy on Game Days
The school said the initiative is designed to enhance the fan experience while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and responsible...
Washington State Cougars Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Women’s Sports Stadium Design Involves Subtle Considerations for Both Players and Fans
When the Kansas City Current hosted the Portland Thorns on March 16, 2024, the game not only opened the National Women’s Soccer League season for both teams; it marked the dawn of a new era for women’s sports.
Mg12589
Stadium & Arena
MSU Football Fans Report Long Lines, Concessions Problems at Spartan Stadium
Michigan State football might have come away with a win last Friday, but fans in attendance at Spartan Stadium reported...
Msu
Page 1 of 217
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025