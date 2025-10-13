Game Changers: Influential Athlete to Provide Female Athletes With NIL Guidance

The NIL School from Influential Athlete is a new platform for female athletes and their parents to learn how to navigate and capitalize on NIL opportunities. Founder Stephanie Grady is a former athlete and Wisconsin news anchor, and her husband and co-founder Joe Grady is a former private high school athletics administrator.

“I saw firsthand how much potential female athletes have, but also how often they’re overlooked in favor of their male counterparts when it comes to funding, education, and opportunities in the NIL space,” Grady told BizTimes. “With Influential Athlete, we’re changing that. We’re helping these women realize their full potential by equipping them with the tools, strategies, and mindset to build strong personal brands and thrive both on and off the field.

From Grady’s perspective, understanding NIL is about more than simple sports marketing. Well-rounded NIL education includes financial literacy, personal branding and communication.

Athletes and their parents who complete Grady’s NIL School receive a self-guided online course with strategies for understanding NIL compliance, on-camera skills and business pitches.

Grady has partnered with more than 50 schools to lend her expertise to female athletes of all skill levels, from Division I athletes to high school rookies. NIL is something Grady says she wishes she had access to during her competitive sports career, and she doesn’t want to see female athletes left behind.

“My heart has always been drawn to the world of athletics, and I’m excited to dedicate my energy to helping young female athletes achieve their full potential,” said Grady.

Along with the online courses with NIL School, Influential Athlete also offers private coaching for female athletes who want to take their NIL guidance to the next level. With private coaching, Grady says she hopes to really maximize female athletes’ earning potential.