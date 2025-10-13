Premium Partners

High School Cancels Football Tailgating Following Alcohol Complaint

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Oct 13, 2025
Cohokia

Cahokia High School in Cahokia Heights, Ill., has canceled its football tailgates until further notice amid allegations that alcohol has been present at the school-sponsored events.

As reported by the Belleville News-Democrat, the district posted a letter announcing the decision on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon after Illinois High School Association assistant executive director Sam Knox sent an email to Cahokia principal Anson Mitchell and athletic director Roscoe Dowell. The email detailed the allegation, adding that it is against Illinois law and IHSA rules to have alcohol on school property during events sanctioned by the school.

Per the reporting of Madison Lammert, superintendent Curtis McCall Jr. said District 187 hasn’t had an issue with alcohol at the school’s tailgates, but is canceling the tailgates while it re-evaluates its policies.

“Right now I am taking a clear look at our set-up, procedures, protocols, everything, because we want to make sure that we remain within the boundaries of the law and don’t condone or participate in any behaviors that could compromise the safety of our students, integrity of our athletic programs or our relationship with the IHSA,” McCall said, as reported by the News-Democrat.

Knox’s email names Nicole Johnson as a concerned parent who lodged the complaint with the IHSA. Knox confirmed that he notified Mitchell and Dowell of the complaint and that he had spoken directly to Johnson on Tuesday, Lammert reported.

“In my opinion, this issue is between Cahokia High School and the IHSA,” he told the News-Democrat on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson does not have children attending Cahokia schools, but is a former district employee and lives in the community. She said she contacted the IHSA after the school board failed to act on earlier complaints from other parents, but McCall said the school board had never received any complaints about the tailgates. She also said McCall and school board president Marius Jackson appear to organize the tailgates.

According to Lammert's reporting, Johnson said she sent the IHSA flyers posted to social media advertising the tailgates, which include images of McCall and Jackson. She also forwarded a link to Jackson’s Facebook page that includes a video promoting Comanche football. One scene shows a man in a red shirt holding what looks to be a Bud Light can.

“These events are family events and it’s unprofessional to have leaders engaging in this kind of behavior when they’re supposed to lead by example,” Johnson said. 

McCall said the school-sponsored tailgates are sanctioned by the school board, and are not organized solely by him and Jackson. The tailgates started at Cahokia High about three years ago as a way for alumni and community members to support the team over hot dogs and burgers, he said, per Lammert.

Individuals are scanned with a security wand before entering the tailgate area — just as they are before entering games — and their bags are searched, so “nobody should be in that area with any unauthorized items,” McCall said.

McCall said  he doesn’t know for certain, but the man holding what looks to be a beer can appears in the image to be outside the tailgate area.

Johnson claims being named in the district’s announcement that the tailgates were being suspended amounts to retaliated for publicly supporting the teachers’ union in their ongoing contract negotiations with the district.

“Not only is it retaliation, it’s intimidation,” Johnson said, as reported by the News-Democrat. “I feel attacked.”

“I think the public needed to know where this came from,” McCall said. “I wasn’t going to allow them to say that I was canceling [the tailgates] just to cancel them.”

Read Next
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $6M Grant Endows Michigan Track, Wrestling Leadership Positions
October 17, 2025
Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
Tampa Spartans Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Publicly Reprimands University of Tampa Over Misconduct
1200px Kansas Jayhawks Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section
Related Stories
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $6M Grant Endows Michigan Track, Wrestling Leadership Positions
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
Tampa Spartans Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Publicly Reprimands University of Tampa Over Misconduct
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored Content
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
More in Operations
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $6M Grant Endows Michigan Track, Wrestling Leadership Positions
The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million grant from the Weiser Charitable Foundation and longtime University of Michigan philanthropist and regent emeritus Ron Weiser.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Hussey Seating Company
In this session, Hussey Seating pulls back the curtain on how stadium and arena seating can transform the way fans, athletes, and communities experience live events—and how we’re evolving to meet the future of spectator expectations.
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff stresses the need for good sportsmanship as high schools across the country enter championship season.
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA Publicly Reprimands University of Tampa Over Misconduct
The Division II Championships Committee issued a public reprimand to the University of Tampa for the school's women's lacrosse program violating...
Tampa Spartans Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section
Video footage shows the knife being picked up from the sidelines by a student-athlete who handed it to a Jayhawks staffer.
1200px Kansas Jayhawks Logo svg
Media & Technology
NCAA D-II, D-III to Take Part in Streaming Championships
The NCAA has announced that Divisions II and III will livestream more than 1,200 championship games free to fans for the...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Legal
How College Athletes Seek Legal Remedies Amid the Shifting Rules Landscape
High school and college athletics associations have several rules that regulate an athlete’s eligibility to compete and their ability to transfer schools.
Shutterstock 2407546509
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Marketing
Nebraska's $2M in Alcohol Sales at Memorial Stadium Falling Short of Projections
The University of Nebraska was the last of the 18 Big Ten Conference member institution to offer alcoholic beverages at its home football games, and business in the Huskers' first season of sales at Memorial Stadium hasn't exactly been booming.
Brian Kuti Op Yx Eao Ey F8 Unsplash (1)
Personnel
High School Football Coach Fired for Playing Ineligible Freshman on Varsity Team
Dameon Powell has been the head football coach at Flowers (Wash.) High School for 10 years, but this incident was not his first time violating WIAA rules.
Cropped 03c7bb659d20 Chf Jaguar Logo
Page 1 of 1406
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide