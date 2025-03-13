Premium Partners

AD Admits UNLV Athletics Can Only Cover First Two Years of Football Coach's Contract

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Mar 13, 2025
Unlv

University of Nevada Las Vegas athletic director Erick Harper told the Board of Regents last week that his department can only cover the first two years of football coach Dan Mullen’s five-year contract.

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harper told regents in a meeting Friday that the university’s athletic department is $26 million to $31 million in debt. Regent Joseph Arrascada asked how Harper plans to pay for Mullen’s $17.5 million contract.

“Because you have $3.5 million for five years … you’re running nearly $30 million in the red,” Arrascada said. “What is the plan to pay the coach, and how is it going to get done.”

Harper said he hopes to raise money through donations and increased revenue from football games to pay Mullen, hired in December to replace Barry Odom, for the final three years of his contract, Mick Akers of the Review-Journal reported.

“We have the funds to pay the coach over the next two years,” Harper said. “We have been working with our donors to assist with philanthropic dollars. We have one that has already paid their commitment, and that money is in an unrestricted line and that will be utilized in the future to help with the salaries.”

Mullen’s hiring has resulted in increased interest in the football program, according to Akers, with UNLV selling 5,031 season tickets for 2025 so far.

The university also is increasing prices for single-game tickets, suite rentals and new VIP ticket holders “to assist and generate new revenue,” Harper said. 

UNLV has received $2.5 million in revenue from football tickets sales thus far for 2025, up from $1.8 million at the same time last year, Harper said.

“Impressive numbers, but fans are fickle,” Arrascada said. “One bad season, those numbers can plummet.”

UNLV also is expected to receive between $19 million and $24.8 million from the Mountain West Conference for agreeing to stay when five other schools left for the Pac-12 beginning in 2026.

"The money would come from exit/poaching fees, but is the subject of litigation," Akers wrote. "The Mountain West said last month that it has agreed to enter mediation with the Pac-12 and the three schools that filed lawsuits."

Those potential funds were not included in the athletic department’s 10-year budget analysis, but Harper told regents that some of it likely would be used to pay down the debt, Akers added.

UNLV's budgeted expenses for personnel alone break down as follows over the next five years, as reported by Akers:

  • Fiscal Year 2025, $26.4 million
  • FY 2026, $23.6 million
  • FY 2027, $24.1 million
  • FY 2028, $24.3 million
  • FY 2029, $24.6 million
Read Next
Unlv
Budgeting
UNLV: Athletic Director Misspoke, Funds Exist to Cover All Coaches' Salaries
March 14, 2025
Recommended
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Img 7036
Budgeting
Fitness Industry Outlook: Key Takeaways From the 28th Annual HFA Financial Panel
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 8 27 57 Am
Budgeting
Two St.Louis-Based Universities Announce Cuts to Non-Revenue Sports Teams
Cal Poly Emblem
Budgeting
Cal Poly Cites NCAA's $2.8B Settlement as Reason for Cutting Swimming and Diving Program
Related Stories
Unlv
Budgeting
UNLV: Athletic Director Misspoke, Funds Exist to Cover All Coaches' Salaries
Img 7036
Budgeting
Fitness Industry Outlook: Key Takeaways From the 28th Annual HFA Financial Panel
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 8 27 57 Am
Budgeting
Two St.Louis-Based Universities Announce Cuts to Non-Revenue Sports Teams
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored Content
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
More in Budgeting
Budgeting
UNLV: Athletic Director Misspoke, Funds Exist to Cover All Coaches' Salaries
The University of Nevada Las Vegas announced Thursday that athletic director Erick Harper misspoke last week when he told the Board of Regents his department only has enough funds to pay for the first two years of new football coach Dan Mullen’s contract.
Unlv
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Fluidra
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Budgeting
Fitness Industry Outlook: Key Takeaways From the 28th Annual HFA Financial Panel
At the 2025 Health and Fitness Association conference, industry veteran Rick Caro, Founder of Management Vision, moderated the show’s 28th annual Financial Panel, which featured a group of financial experts with deep knowledge of the fitness industry.
Img 7036
Budgeting
Two St.Louis-Based Universities Announce Cuts to Non-Revenue Sports Teams
The University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) announced this week that it would cut men’s and women’s track and field at the end of this season.
Screenshot 2025 03 12 At 8 27 57 Am
Budgeting
Cal Poly Cites NCAA's $2.8B Settlement as Reason for Cutting Swimming and Diving Program
Cal Poly has made the decision to cut the school's swimming and diving program, citing impacts from the NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement with current and former athletes that paves the way for student-athletes to be paid.
Cal Poly Emblem
Budgeting
San Francisco State University Cuts Three 'Money Losing' Athletic Programs
San Francisco State University has announced plans to cut three of its athletic teams in order to save $1 million per year. The typically non-revenue generating teams included men’s baseball, men’s soccer and women’s indoor track and field.
Screenshot 2025 03 07 At 8 22 12 Am
Budgeting
The 2025 Athletic Business Purchasing Survey Results Are In
Did the results of a closely contested presidential election impact how leaders in the athletics, fitness and recreation industries view their own financial decision-making processes and economic prospects moving forward? You decide.
Head325
Budgeting
Sonoma State Eliminates Entirety of School's D-II Athletics Program Amid Budget Deficit
Sonoma State University this week announced that it will eliminate the entirety of its Division II athletics program as part of a massive round of layoffs and program cuts as the school prepares to deal with a larger-than-expected budget deficit.
Images 2
Budgeting
N.C. Public Universities Earn $21M From Sports Betting Tax Revenue
While betting companies pay an 18% tax rate to be distributed to public university athletic departments, the affected athletic directors were skeptical. Much to their surprise, the tax revenue provided more than $1.66 million to each department.
Giorgio Trovato Wyxq Qpy F Nk8 Unsplash
Budgeting
Indiana Preps for Revenue Sharing by Eliminating 25 Athletics Positions
The Indiana University athletic department has eliminated 25 positions as it aims to cut costs ahead of student-athlete revenue sharing set to begin in 2025-26.
Iu Trident Promo
Budgeting
Be Part of the 2025 Athletic Business Purchasing Survey
What was your best purchase of 2024? Where are you targeting your buying dollars in 2025? Athletic Business wants to know!
Social Flat Master Logo2016 A
Budgeting
City of Philadelphia Preventing Youth Violence with $3M Parks and Rec Funding
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is getting a $3 million investment from the city in an effort to promote youth development and violence prevention.
Seal Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania svg
Budgeting
IRS Calls Out Non-Profit NIL Collectives in Letter Outlining 2025 Priorities
If the IRS is successful in its attempts to reject NIL collectives as non-profit organizations, then collectives from all schools are likely to see a decrease in donations
Kelly Sikkema M98 Nr Buzbpc Unsplash
Page 1 of 49
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide