Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M

Andy Berg
Oct 31, 2025
Economics researchers at the the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy say the Badger football team's downward spiral could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. 

The "Economic Impact of Badger Football’s Declining Performance" was published last week, showing that the the Badgers' losing ways will have a ripple effect on the economy back home. 

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is at the center of the storm as the program has endured its worst start to a season this century. 

"They understood what this mountain was gonna look like," Fickell said after a recent loss. "I think the mountain has gotten a hell of a lot bigger than even what we thought at the get-go."

Authors of the report estimate the Badgers' downward trend could cut football profits by $20 million, about a third of the team's 2024 total. 

The city of Madison will also take a hit, according to the report, which shows a loss in consumer spending of $160 million for the city. Wisconsin as a whole could lose $280 million if fans cut back on tickets, food, travel and merchandise. 

"I think that report is really a worst-case scenario, assuming this trend continues," Matt Mitten, executive director of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University, told Fox 6. "They might be less likely to go to the game. And of course, that means there’s going to be less eating and drinking and buying paraphernalia."

If the Badgers decide to move on from Fickell, he would be owed tens of millions in a buyout of his contract. Wisconsin has also broken ground on a $285 million indoor practice facility. 

