This week, lawmakers in Michigan voted to approve a resolution urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to ban transgender student-athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. This vote comes weeks after MHSAA announced that it would not comply with President Trump’s executive order, banning transgender athletes.

According to The Detroit Free Press, “The resolution, which does not carry the weight of law,” was approved with 66 votes and implores the MHSAA to comply with President Trump’s executive order.

The resolution stated, “Allowing biological males to compete in women's sports in defiance of a federal executive order could put female athletes in Michigan at risk for injury, threatens the safety and fairness of competitions and undermines the intent of Title IX.”

During the Fall 2024 semester, the MHSAA reported only two transgender student-athletes participating in girls’ high school sports. There are zero trans athletes reported for the winter and spring sports season.

State Rep. Jamie Greene is the resolution’s sponsor. She told The Detroit Free Press, “We should acknowledge that while we are all equal in dignity and rights we are also biologically distinct in ways that are both beautiful and scientifically undeniable. Acknowledging these differences is vital to the fairness and safety of the sports that we hold dear. So the legacy of our grandmothers and mothers who fought tirelessly for our right to compete as equals on the sports field, that must not be forgotten. They laid that groundwork for a world where a girl's strength is celebrated. It is our duty to protect this legacy for future generations of women athletes."

Following the vote on the resolution, the MHSAA released a statement to WWMT News. “The MHSAA follows and will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws. We are monitoring developments in this regard closely, including federal litigation challenging the recent Executive Order and potential changes to state law that have been introduced in the Michigan legislature. The MHSAA plays no role in either, however. Until those matters are resolved, the MHSAA is not in a position to change its current rules or policies, which again comply with applicable state and federal law.”

If the MHSAA holds strong in its position to allow transgender student-athletes to compete, Michigan schools risk cuts to federal funding as forewarned by President Trump.