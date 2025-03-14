Premium Partners

Michigan Lawmakers Pass Resolution Pressuring MHSAA to Ban Trans Student-Athletes

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Mar 14, 2025
Socialmediaframe

This week, lawmakers in Michigan voted to approve a resolution urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to ban transgender student-athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. This vote comes weeks after MHSAA announced that it would not comply with President Trump’s executive order, banning transgender athletes.

According to The Detroit Free Press, “The resolution, which does not carry the weight of law,” was approved with 66 votes and implores the MHSAA to comply with President Trump’s executive order. 

Related: Michigan Allows Trans Student-Athletes to Compete Despite Trump's Executive Order 

The resolution stated, “Allowing biological males to compete in women's sports in defiance of a federal executive order could put female athletes in Michigan at risk for injury, threatens the safety and fairness of competitions and undermines the intent of Title IX.”

During the Fall 2024 semester, the MHSAA reported only two transgender student-athletes participating in girls’ high school sports. There are zero trans athletes reported for the winter and spring sports season.

State Rep. Jamie Greene is the resolution’s sponsor. She told The Detroit Free Press, “We should acknowledge that while we are all equal in dignity and rights we are also biologically distinct in ways that are both beautiful and scientifically undeniable. Acknowledging these differences is vital to the fairness and safety of the sports that we hold dear. So the legacy of our grandmothers and mothers who fought tirelessly for our right to compete as equals on the sports field, that must not be forgotten. They laid that groundwork for a world where a girl's strength is celebrated. It is our duty to protect this legacy for future generations of women athletes."

Following the vote on the resolution, the MHSAA released a statement to WWMT News. “The MHSAA follows and will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws. We are monitoring developments in this regard closely, including federal litigation challenging the recent Executive Order and potential changes to state law that have been introduced in the Michigan legislature. The MHSAA plays no role in either, however. Until those matters are resolved, the MHSAA is not in a position to change its current rules or policies, which again comply with applicable state and federal law.”

If the MHSAA holds strong in its position to allow transgender student-athletes to compete, Michigan schools risk cuts to federal funding as forewarned by President Trump. 

Read Next
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
March 19, 2025
Recommended
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Sponsored Content
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
The Dickinson High School Midgets won’t be represented by the image of a short, angry-looking man in an orange sweater much longer.
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
PW Athletic
PW Athletic is at the forefront of sports court solutions for schools and municipalities. Their latest project in Mission Valley, San Diego brings the community together for the love of sport.
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
While basketball fans will be focused on what takes place on the court April 7, when the championship game of the NCAA Men’s Final Four is staged in San Antonio, what happens in court eight hours before tip-off could change the college game forever.
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
West Virginia attorney general JB McCuskey is asking the NCAA to provide an explanation for its selection process after West Virginia University appeared in every single expert bracket projection leading up to Sunday’s selection show.
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
The NCAA has agreed to dispense with rules that prohibit student-athletes from negotiating the terms of NIL deals prior to enrolling in school.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Illinois Bill Would Allow HS Student-Athletes to Play on Club, School Teams Simultaneously
The Illinois House of Representatives has advanced a bill that would give high school student-athletes the right to participate in the both school-sponsored teams and non-school teams in the same sport at the same time.
Vikram Tkv Jo19 K0 Hddxi Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Investigation of Trans Athlete Policy Requested In Delaware, Where No Known Trans Athletes Exist
Some lawmakers in Delaware have filed a federal complaint to end transgender athlete participation in the state, despite the fact that there is not a single transgender student-athlete currently competing.
Diaa
Governing Bodies
HS Girls' Volleyball Players File Complaint Over Coach's Alleged Abusive Conduct
A group of girls' volleyball players at Chico (Calif.) High School have filed a formal complaint against their coach for allegedly making inappropriate comments to student athletes this season.
Unnamed
Governing Bodies
AAC First to Set Minimum Payouts to Athletes — $10M Per School Over Three Years
The American Athletic Conference will require each member — with the exception of Army and Navy — to provide athletes with at least $10 million in additional benefits over the next three years.
American Athletic Conference Logo
Governing Bodies
NCAA Conferences Share Progress Toward Implementation of House Settlement
Pending final court approval of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
PIAA Rules Double Forfeiture, Ending Seasons of Two Boys' Basketball Teams After Fight in Stands
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled this week that Friday's first-round Class 5A boys' basketball playoff game between Meadville and Uniontown would be ruled a double forfeit and neither team would advance following a fight.
Piaa Newlogo
Governing Bodies
NCAA Basketball by the Numbers
As the 2024-25 men's and women's college basketball seasons near their conclusions in March and April, the NCAA recognizes the influence of the sport that stretches from campus courts to the world stage.
Mm Logo Rgb E1730417300112
Governing Bodies
Debunking NCAA Tournament Myths
There are plenty of misconceptions about how teams are selected, seeded and placed in the brackets for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Page 1 of 107
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025