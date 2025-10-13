Premium Partners

High School Soccer Coach Fired After Pregame Incident With Two Players

Andy Berg
Oct 13, 2025
A high school soccer coach in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has been fired following an pregame incident involving two players. 

According to the USA Today Network, Our Lady of Lourdes High School head boys soccer coach Eileen Cancro was fired over her handling of an altercation that occurred between two Lourdes teammates during warmups, involving the exchange of offensive language and physical contact. Multiple witnesses said the language could be considered racist. 

Lady Lourdes has a strict anti-racism policy, as well as rules against the use of any obscene language or physical violence. 

Cancro was not present at the next game following the incident, and 19 parents penned a letter to the school expressing their interest in have Cancro reinstated. 

The school responded with an email signed by five members of the Lourdes' administration, explaining the situation. 

“After thoughtful and ongoing discussions, careful consideration of all facts presented and consultation with legal counsel from the Archdiocese of New York, we have made the decision to cut ties with coach Cancro,” the email read. “Please know this decision was not made lightly. It followed a thorough and deliberate review of all available information, always with the best interests of our student-athletes and the integrity of the program at heart. Despite efforts on both sides, we couldn’t establish a shared vision moving forward.”

“This matter has been settled and is not up to further discussion,” the email continued.

Cancro joined the Lourdes coaching staff in 2022 as a volunteer assistant and worked as a junior varsity coach before receiving the job as varsity head coach. 

"The administration conducted a thorough investigation into the events surrounding this issue, including multiple discussions with the employee involved. After careful review, the administration made the decision it believes is in the best interests of the school and its students," the Administration of Our Lady of Lourdes High School said in a statement emailed to the USA TODAY Network. "Because minor students are involved, confidentiality laws prevent us from providing additional details or discussing personnel matters further. Our priority remains maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all students."

Shortly after kickoff of the team's next game on Oct. 1 against Saugerties, many Lourdes players took a knee and recited the "Our Father" prayer as a protest and to draw attention to the situation, according to a video obtained by the USA TODAY Network.

