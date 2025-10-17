Premium Partners

Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section

Audrey Lee
Oct 17, 2025
The Big 12 has announced new fines for the University of Kansas after finding coach Lance Leipold made disparaging comments regarding a pocket knife that was allegedly thrown from the stands at the KU staffers.

According to KCBD News, no pocket knife was thrown from the stands during Saturday’s football game between Kansas and Texas Tech University; instead, an investigation and video review confirmed that the knife was found, closed on the sidelines, and Leipold and others on the KU staff had lied.

Texas Tech had already been penalized throughout the game for its student section’s traditional tortilla toss, when KU coaches said a closed pocket knife was also thrown from the stands and hit a staffer. Later, the Red Raiders confirmed the existence of the pocket knife, but the full investigation revealed what truly occurred. 

Video footage shows the knife being picked up from the sidelines by a student-athlete who handed it to a Jayhawks staffer.

“We believe this video makes it clear where the pocketknife originated, which will disprove all claims that it may have been thrown from the stands, and certainly makes it clear that it did not hit any member of KU’s staff on the sideline,” Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said to the Lubbock Avalanche Journal

As a result, Kansas has been fined $25,000 for the untruthful story about the pocket knife being thrown.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said, “Coach Leipold's comments questioned the integrity and professionalism of both the conference and a member institution. Both actions warranted a financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes integrity and will have no further comment on the matter.”

 

