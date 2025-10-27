Premium Partners

NCAA: Three Eastern Michigan Basketball Players Failed to Cooperate With Gambling Investigation

The National College Athletic Association
Oct 27, 2025
1042px Ncaa Logo svg

Three former Eastern Michigan men's basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting violations, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The lack of cooperation in the investigation is a violation of NCAA rules, which could trigger permanent ineligibility; however, the student-athletes have no collegiate eligibility remaining.

The individuals — Jalin Billingsley, Da'Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry — are no longer members of the school's men's basketball program.

In January 2025, the NCAA enforcement staff received notifications from multiple integrity monitoring services about suspicious first-half betting activity on Eastern Michigan's Jan. 14 game. Integrity services subsequently determined that abnormal betting activity occurred on two previous games that season as well. Shortly thereafter, the enforcement staff contacted the school and opened a collaborative investigation. On Jan. 29, two days after consulting with legal counsel, the three student-athletes — who were in their final season of eligibility — had their phones imaged by an enforcement vendor. The enforcement staff made numerous requests to interview the student-athletes through their legal counsel after their phones were imaged. On March 17, 10 days after the school's basketball season concluded, the student-athletes' counsel notified NCAA enforcement staff that the student-athletes would not participate in the process and instructed the vendor to destroy the images. 

Failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation — including refusing to interview or produce relevant materials — violates NCAA rules. As a result of the student-athletes' conduct, the enforcement staff was unable to determine whether sports betting violations occurred. The student-athletes' failure-to-cooperate violations are Level I.

 "When individuals choose not to cooperate — particularly when cases involve potential integrity issues — those choices can and will be met with serious consequences including prohibitions on athletically related activities, the loss of eligibility and/or being publicly named in an infractions decision," the committee said in its decision.

Although the COI does not currently assess penalties for student-athletes who violated NCAA rules, their participation in violations is not without consequence. Student-athletes who are found to have violated NCAA rules are ineligible and can only be reinstated with the assistance of an NCAA school.

Members of the Committee on Infractions are drawn from the NCAA membership and public. The panel members who reviewed this case are Rich Ensor, former commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference; Kay Norton, president emerita at Northern Colorado and chief hearing officer for the panel; and Amy Parsons, president of Colorado State.

Read Next
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
Related Stories
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Sponsored
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Digital Scoreboards
Discover how Buford High School's new stadium, featuring cutting-edge digital displays, redefines the game-day experience and creates lasting community impact.
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year.
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes...
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
Amid Blowback and Scandal, NCAA Delays Implementation of New Gambling Rules
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Iowa State Athletics Suspends Multiple Members of Men's Cross Country Team
Iowa State University athletics has suspended several members of the men’s cross country team, just ahead of the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, which will be held on Oct. 31.
Download 1 Copy 2
Governing Bodies
Former HS Soccer Referee Facing Charges Over Assault of Team's Manager
A former Michigan High School Athletic Association soccer official is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in an incident with a...
Mhsaa
Governing Bodies
NCAA's Baker Responds to NBA Gambling Charges Same Day D-II, D-III Allow Athlete Wagering on Pro Sports
NCAA president Charlie Baker offered reassurances that the NCAA has its ducks in a row when it comes to its gambling policies after...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Residency Dispute Leaves HS Student-Athlete Ineligible Despite Family Custody Changes
Henrico (Va.) County Public School District found Varina High School senior Darren Williams ineligible to compete in the remainder of the football season due to a discrepancy in the student’s residency.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA D-II, D-III Adopt Proposal to Allow Athletes, Staff to Bet on Pro Sports
The NCAA D-II and D-III Management Councils on Wednesday approved legislation to permit student-athletes and athletics department staff...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
College Football's Fake Injury Penalty Put to Test As SEC Fines Texas A&M $50K
The SEC this week announced a $50,000 fine for Texas A&M University after the National Coordinator for Football Officiating reviewed a fourth-quarter incident that involved defensive back Tyreek Chappell faking an injury at the direction of coaches and staff.
Wp1987232
Page 1 of 124
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide