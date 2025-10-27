Premium Partners

Former HS Soccer Referee Facing Charges Over Assault of Team's Manager

Andy Berg
Oct 27, 2025
A former Michigan High School Athletic Association soccer official is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in an incident with a Gaylord High School soccer manager during a state playoff game earlier in October in Traverse City.

According to The Petosky News-Review, Randall S. Smith is being charged with assault and battery. If found guilty Smith faces a fine of up to $500 dollars and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

The incident occurred during overtime of an MHSAA district semifinal matchup on Oct. 14 between Gaylord and Traverse City Central at the Keystone Soccer Complex in Traverse City, Mich.

In video of the incident, Smith accidentally trips over a student identified as a manager for the Gaylord team in its bench area. Smith then turns back and lunges at the manager, sending the two tumbling over the bench. Play resumed shortly after.

Police responded to the incident and took witness statements, and MHSAA has now confirmed to the News-Review that Smith is no longer registered as a referee with the organization. 

 

