NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle

Periodically, The NFHS Voice will be presented in the form of video. This week, NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff shares some of the challenges facing member state associations with regard to transfer requests. She says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes the difference between high school and college athletics. She says the majority of the 8.2 million participants in high school sports are involved simply to play sports with their friends and be part of the school’s team in the community where they live.