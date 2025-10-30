Premium Partners

UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 30, 2025
Uil Logo Thumbnail

The Texas University Interscholastic League met earlier this week to discuss changes to the organization’s athlete eligibility rules.

According to Fox 7 Austin, UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year. UIL cited concerns over fairness and competitive advantage, and the leaders see this ban as the start of a broader conversation about open enrollment.

“You can tell teams that have a higher percentage of foreign exchange. You can also tell teams that have a higher percentage of open enrollment athletes," said Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent.

Dr. Aaron Hood, Robert Lee ISD superintendent agreed, saying, “Our Texas kids are not allowed to go to a town, a neighboring town, without moving there and play at the varsity level, but they are allowed to get on a plane and come across to our state and play immediately, taking the place many times of a community kid that has worked hard to get that position on an athletic team.”

Under the new rule, foreign exchange students will still be allowed to participate on junior varsity or freshman-level teams.

Despite the support from some UIL members, others, including former coach Quentin White, told KCENTV that foreign exchange students have never had a large presence on his teams. In 30 years, White said he had only seen a handful of foreign exchange students express interest in playing a school sport. Given that experience, White wondered if the problem the UIL claims it is solving is really a widespread issue.

“A couple of years ago, we had a student from Germany who just wanted to play American football,” White said. “The greatest thing about him playing was just watching him have the experience and time of his life doing it.”

After passing the amendment barring foreign exchange students from varsity sports, the UIL also passed policies for a new water polo program and soccer scrimmage schedules.

Read Next
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
Related Stories
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored Content
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes...
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
Amid Blowback and Scandal, NCAA Delays Implementation of New Gambling Rules
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Iowa State Athletics Suspends Multiple Members of Men's Cross Country Team
Iowa State University athletics has suspended several members of the men’s cross country team, just ahead of the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, which will be held on Oct. 31.
Download 1 Copy 2
Governing Bodies
Former HS Soccer Referee Facing Charges Over Assault of Team's Manager
A former Michigan High School Athletic Association soccer official is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in an incident with a...
Mhsaa
Governing Bodies
NCAA: Three Eastern Michigan Basketball Players Failed to Cooperate With Gambling Investigation
Three former Eastern Michigan men's basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA's Baker Responds to NBA Gambling Charges Same Day D-II, D-III Allow Athlete Wagering on Pro Sports
NCAA president Charlie Baker offered reassurances that the NCAA has its ducks in a row when it comes to its gambling policies after...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Residency Dispute Leaves HS Student-Athlete Ineligible Despite Family Custody Changes
Henrico (Va.) County Public School District found Varina High School senior Darren Williams ineligible to compete in the remainder of the football season due to a discrepancy in the student’s residency.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA D-II, D-III Adopt Proposal to Allow Athletes, Staff to Bet on Pro Sports
The NCAA D-II and D-III Management Councils on Wednesday approved legislation to permit student-athletes and athletics department staff...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
College Football's Fake Injury Penalty Put to Test As SEC Fines Texas A&M $50K
The SEC this week announced a $50,000 fine for Texas A&M University after the National Coordinator for Football Officiating reviewed a fourth-quarter incident that involved defensive back Tyreek Chappell faking an injury at the direction of coaches and staff.
Wp1987232
Page 1 of 124
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025