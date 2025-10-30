County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys

The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.

According to 12 On Your Side, the board unanimously voted to prohibit “alterations of sports uniforms given by Parks and Recreation.”

The seven- and eight-year-olds soccer team, The Kicks, has printed “John 14:6” on the back of their jerseys for the past three seasons. In September, the team had its game canceled by county leaders who said they needed to consult with a legal team regarding policies to prohibit Bible verses on team jerseys.

“If a county team is displaying a religious message, then that could create a First Amendment freedom of religion issue for the county if they are seen as endorsing a particular message,” explained 12 On Your Side legal analyst, Steve Benjamin.

“I have yet to see any rule that we have broken,” said Kicks’ soccer coach Andrew Collins. “I just keep getting the same response that no child is allowed to play on the soccer field with a bible verse on their jersey.”

As the board mulled its decision, 200 parents signed a petition against censoring what their children were allowed to wear, citing the First Amendment. While the parents were unsuccessful in swaying the board’s ultimate vote against allowing bible verses to be printed on jerseys, the board did drop a portion of the policy that would have limited messaging on personal clothing worn at practices and games.

“To take away the right of a young person from putting it on a wristband, headband, socks, shoes, all of those things. I think we are stepping way too far,” one parent said during public comment.

Moving forward, Collins says that his team will follow the rules, but may put bible verses elsewhere, including their shorts or eye black. Those additions would be allowed under the new rules.