Premium Partners

County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 30, 2025
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash

The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.

According to 12 On Your Side, the board unanimously voted to prohibit “alterations of sports uniforms given by Parks and Recreation.” 

The seven- and eight-year-olds soccer team, The Kicks, has printed “John 14:6” on the back of their jerseys for the past three seasons. In September, the team had its game canceled by county leaders who said they needed to consult with a legal team regarding policies to prohibit Bible verses on team jerseys.

“If a county team is displaying a religious message, then that could create a First Amendment freedom of religion issue for the county if they are seen as endorsing a particular message,” explained 12 On Your Side legal analyst, Steve Benjamin. 

“I have yet to see any rule that we have broken,” said Kicks’ soccer coach Andrew Collins. “I just keep getting the same response that no child is allowed to play on the soccer field with a bible verse on their jersey.”

As the board mulled its decision, 200 parents signed a petition against censoring what their children were allowed to wear, citing the First Amendment. While the parents were unsuccessful in swaying the board’s ultimate vote against allowing bible verses to be printed on jerseys, the board did drop a portion of the policy that would have limited messaging on personal clothing worn at practices and games. 

“To take away the right of a young person from putting it on a wristband, headband, socks, shoes, all of those things. I think we are stepping way too far,” one parent said during public comment. 

Moving forward, Collins says that his team will follow the rules, but may put bible verses elsewhere, including their shorts or eye black. Those additions would be allowed under the new rules.

Read Next
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
Related Stories
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Sponsored Content
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Sponsored
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Digital Scoreboards
Discover how Buford High School's new stadium, featuring cutting-edge digital displays, redefines the game-day experience and creates lasting community impact.
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year.
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes...
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
Amid Blowback and Scandal, NCAA Delays Implementation of New Gambling Rules
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Iowa State Athletics Suspends Multiple Members of Men's Cross Country Team
Iowa State University athletics has suspended several members of the men’s cross country team, just ahead of the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, which will be held on Oct. 31.
Download 1 Copy 2
Governing Bodies
Former HS Soccer Referee Facing Charges Over Assault of Team's Manager
A former Michigan High School Athletic Association soccer official is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in an incident with a...
Mhsaa
Governing Bodies
NCAA: Three Eastern Michigan Basketball Players Failed to Cooperate With Gambling Investigation
Three former Eastern Michigan men's basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA's Baker Responds to NBA Gambling Charges Same Day D-II, D-III Allow Athlete Wagering on Pro Sports
NCAA president Charlie Baker offered reassurances that the NCAA has its ducks in a row when it comes to its gambling policies after...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Residency Dispute Leaves HS Student-Athlete Ineligible Despite Family Custody Changes
Henrico (Va.) County Public School District found Varina High School senior Darren Williams ineligible to compete in the remainder of the football season due to a discrepancy in the student’s residency.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA D-II, D-III Adopt Proposal to Allow Athletes, Staff to Bet on Pro Sports
The NCAA D-II and D-III Management Councils on Wednesday approved legislation to permit student-athletes and athletics department staff...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
College Football's Fake Injury Penalty Put to Test As SEC Fines Texas A&M $50K
The SEC this week announced a $50,000 fine for Texas A&M University after the National Coordinator for Football Officiating reviewed a fourth-quarter incident that involved defensive back Tyreek Chappell faking an injury at the direction of coaches and staff.
Wp1987232
Page 1 of 124
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide