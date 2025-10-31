Premium Partners

NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball

The National College Athletic Association
Oct 31, 2025
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for the 2026 Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

The NCAA is committed to protecting student-athletes' well-being and competition integrity from sports betting influences and continues to analyze the current landscape to devise effective initiatives to increase protections. Player availability reports during the tournaments can reduce the betting-related pressure, solicitations and harassment student-athletes receive connected to their playing status.

"After months of thorough discussion and exploration, I applaud the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Committees for taking such important action," NCAA President Charlie Baker said. "Implementing player availability reporting is a major step to increasing student-athlete protections by alleviating pressures for the enhancement of their college experience."

HD Intelligence will serve as the NCAA's player availability reporting service provider. HDI currently provides similar services to multiple NCAA member conferences.

Availability reports will be applicable to all March Madness contests and will be made publicly available. Teams must submit initial reports to the NCAA the night before competition and again two hours before game time to ensure accuracy.

Student-athletes will be assumed to be available unless designated as questionable or out. Failure to comply or accurately report may result in penalties for the school, which will be determined by the Men's and Women's Basketball Committees.  

The Association will assess continuing this pilot program at subsequent Division I basketball championships and other championships.

The NCAA will continue to address the rise of sports betting through one of the world's largest integrity monitoring programs, increasing online protections for student-athletes, delivering virtual and in-person education for student-athletes and athletics department staff nationwide, aggressively pursuing sports betting violations and advocating for the removal of risky prop bets.

Click here for more information on the NCAA's response to sports betting.

