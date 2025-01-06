Premium Partners

Former Athletics Administrator Bovee Sues Utah State Over Termination

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Jan 6, 2025
Utah State Aggies Logo

Former deputy athletics director Jerry Bovee has filed a lawsuit against Utah State University, claiming athletic director Diana Sabau was “hostile” and mistreated him in professional settings — and that the university fired him because he reported multiple policy violations.

Bovee was fired in July for what USU called “violations of university policies related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence.”

As reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, Bovee filed the lawsuit filed last month in 1st District Court. It alleges that Bovee filed a formal grievance after his firing but that USU failed to follow its procedures. The suit also claims he is owed more than $300,000 in back pay and damages.

“Utah State University stands by its employment decisions and disputes Mr. Bovee’s presentation of events. We look forward to resolving this case in litigation and continuing to focus on our student-athletes and the success of our athletics programs,” a USU spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by the Tribune.

Kansas City-based law firm Hursch Blackwell investigated then-football coach Blake Anderson and concluded that he conducted his own investigation around an alleged domestic violence case that included a football player and delayed the player’s suspension, rather than following proper reporting channels. It also found that Bovee violated reporting policies.

Bovee, who was the interim athletic director at the time, has said that he properly reported the information within 24 hours of learning about it, “as is required according to school policy.”

The lawsuit alleges that Sabau mistreated Bovee and took actions to “minimize his role and move him out of his position.”

According to Belle Fraser of the Tribune, Bovee claims that “at least some of this hostility” was likely because he held a “revered role in the community” and “the fact that many donors and supporters were displeased that Sabau was named the athletic director instead of him.”

“When donors and athletes were complimentary of Mr. Bovee and his work for the university, Sabau would become irritated and contentious with him,” the lawsuit states.

Bovee submitted an informal complaint of “abusive conduct and retaliation to human resources related to violation of university policy” by Sabau on June 28 and was subsequently fired on July 2, according to the lawsuit. On July 26, Bovee said he submitted a formal grievance in accordance with the Utah Protection of Public Employees Act. He alleges the required administrative review processes were not followed.

In the lawsuit, Bovee also alleges Sabau took job duties — such as the contracting of the football schedule, traveling with the team and fundraising responsibilities — away from him as a way to push him out. Bovee’s lawsuit also states that Sabau cut his salary by $50,000, taking away a raise he received in August 2023.

Bovee alleges he learned of his firing via an emailed letter from Sabau which stated he was terminated for “severe cause based on a report from an outside law firm.” The lawsuit states that because Bovee was not given the option to resign, Sabau violated school policy.

Bovee alleges he has suffered the loss of wages as well as emotional distress as a result of his firing.

Anderson and Bovee’s firings came in the wake of a series of issues concerning the Aggie football program, which has been the focus of the Department of Justice since a 2017 investigation. Senior woman administrator Amy Crosbie and football director of player development Austin Albrecht were also dismissed by USU.

Anderson announced in November that he was suing the university for $15 million.

Related: Former Football Coach Blake Anderson Sues Utah State for $15 million

“We have to have integrity moving forward,” Sabau told the Tribune in July. “Utah State had the Department of Justice on campus since 2020 because of crimes with football, and a culture with football. We can’t keep moving that forward without change.”

At the time, Sabau supported the Title IX investigation that led to the firings but said she had no “agenda” to clean house.

“This independent investigation was commissioned before I was hired as an athletic director. So these events happened in April. The independent investigation was commissioned in July of 2023. And then I came to campus and was hired in August [of 2023],” Sabau said. “So for people to think that, or to allege that this is [for] an agenda, or it was conducted to move people along, is false. And that timeline can show them. That timeline is indicative of that."

As reported by KVNU radio in Logan, Bovee complained to USU Human Resources about his supervisor, Sabau, multiple times between December 2023 to July 2024.

In one alleged instance, Sabau yelled at Crosbie and Bovee for hiring an assistant coach without asking for her approval, according to the complaint.

“Sabau’s conduct during this meeting was so abusive that Crosbie began to cry, which Sabau mocked,” the lawsuit states.

Later, Sabau threatened, ”there will be an investigation” and that “changes were coming,” the lawsuit states. 

Although Bovee was told by Human Resources that “no policy had been violated” by his or Crosbie’s decision to hire the assistant coach, he says he met the following day to apologize for how things played out and was again told by Sabau, “changes were coming,” court records state, as reported by KVNU.

Like Bovee, Crosbie filed a grivance. Two grievance committees stated USU followed policy, but not all agreed with the university’s decision to terminate the employees. USU has stood behind its decision to terminate the employees and has said, “we firmly support our employment actions," KVNU reported.

Recommended
Bucs Logo Copy Large
Legal
Families of HS Football Players Sue School for $30M Over Allegedly Abusive August Practice
Michigan State
Legal
Former Women's College Hockey Player Suing 2023 Opponent Over In-Game Injury
2979 Baylor Bears Alternate 2005
Legal
Federal Report Finds Title IX Cases at Baylor Were Delayed
Ole Miss
Legal
High Court Tosses Former Ole Miss Assistant AD's Claim Against NCAA
Related Stories
Bucs Logo Copy Large
Legal
Families of HS Football Players Sue School for $30M Over Allegedly Abusive August Practice
Michigan State
Legal
Former Women's College Hockey Player Suing 2023 Opponent Over In-Game Injury
2979 Baylor Bears Alternate 2005
Legal
Federal Report Finds Title IX Cases at Baylor Were Delayed
Ole Miss
Legal
High Court Tosses Former Ole Miss Assistant AD's Claim Against NCAA
More in Legal
Legal
Families of HS Football Players Sue School for $30M Over Allegedly Abusive August Practice
Relatives of two former Hoover (Ala.) High School football players this week filed a $30 million lawsuit against the Hoover Board of Education, as well as the school's superintendent, athletic director and two coaches who were accused of abusing...
Bucs Logo Copy Large
Legal
Former Women's College Hockey Player Suing 2023 Opponent Over In-Game Injury
Kathleen Droba, a former player with Adrian (Mich.) College’s women’s hockey team, has filed a lawsuit against former Michigan State University defender Sydney Crawford for injuries Droba suffered on the ice during a game between the two schools.
Michigan State
Legal
Federal Report Finds Title IX Cases at Baylor Were Delayed
Although Baylor University's overall handling of sexual harassment complaints improved after a 2016 scandal rocked its athletic department, the school continued to have problems with delays in its response to such complaints.
2979 Baylor Bears Alternate 2005
Legal
High Court Tosses Former Ole Miss Assistant AD's Claim Against NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision denying the NCAA’s request for summary judgment after the group was sued by Barney Farrar, a former Ole Miss assistant athletics director for football.
Ole Miss
Legal
Woman Who Accused Duke Lacrosse Players of Rape in 2006 Admits She Lied
More than 18 years after Crystal Mangum accused several Duke University lacrosse players of raping her at a team party, she has spoken up, admitting that the whole story was false.
Duke S
Legal
IU Men's Basketball Team Doctor Pleads the Fifth in Title IX Lawsuit
The attorneys representing two former IU basketball players requested that the judge “compel” Dr. Brad Bomba to answer questions. In the end, Dr. Bomba pled the fifth to all 45 questions asked in a 75-minute deposition.
Script+indiana 1
Legal
West Coast Conference Sues Grand Canyon University Over Move to Mountain West Conference
The West Coast Conference this week sued Grand Canyon University for breach of contract after the school announced last month that it will be joining the Mountain West Conference next year.
Gcu Square
Legal
House Bill 700 Could Make Flag Planting at Ohio Stadium a Felony
Flag planting at Ohio Stadium could soon become a felony in Ohio. One state representative, Josh Williams, introduced House Bill 700: O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act
Gavel
Legal
Fired HS Football Coach Failed to Report Student Hazing, Assault
Mead (Wa.) High School has fired head football coach Keith Stamps after a lawsuit was filed alleging he did not report hazing, student misconduct and sexual harassment from a summer football camp.
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 7 50 44 Am
Legal
Landlord Sues Crux Climbing for Climbing Wall Ownership
The legal trouble came when the landlord, 3432 Pickle LLC, claimed that the climbing walls inside the gym belonged to the building and not Crux.
S Tsuchiya E5 Xx0 A7 Vbng Unsplash
Safety & Security
HS Hockey Player Dies After Losing Consciousness on Ice During Game Intermission
A 17-year-old Long Island, N.Y., high school hockey player died Saturday after he lost consciousness during the intermission of a game he was playing in at the Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage.
Sharks Logo Png Medium
Legal
Former HS Track Coach Indicted Over Inappropriate Relationship With Student-Athlete
A former high school track coach in North Carolina has been indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete.
Unnamed
Page 1 of 378
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2024 in New Orleans
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 19-22, 2024
Learn More
AB Show 2024