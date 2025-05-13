Former Indiana University Team Doctor at Center of Abuse Investigation Dies

Doctor Brad Bomba, the former Indiana University men’s basketball team doctor and figure at the center of an abuse investigation and lawsuit, has died. The doctor, who spent his entire career at IU, came under fire in 2024 when five former student-athletes began a class action lawsuit against the university, alleging that Bomba performed inappropriate rectal exams on them.

According to WTHR, while Bomba is a central figure in the lawsuit, he is not actually listed as a plaintiff, therefore, his death should not change any legal proceedings. Bomba, who was 89, died on May 8, in hospice.

His death comes only a few weeks after IU released the findings by an independent law firm’s investigation into the abuse allegations. That report determines that “the exams performed by Bomba were ‘clinically appropriate.’”

That 874-page report interviewed over 100 people and reviewed 100,000 documents, including 10,000 emails. According to The Herald-Times, “a ‘significant majority’ of former basketball players and staff expressed support for Bomba.”

Back in December 2024, Bomba took the stand — despite his lawyer’s attempt to rule him incompetent to testify — and he pled the fifth to all 45 questions asked in a 75-minute deposition.

“We were able to secure Dr. Bomba’s testimony a few months ago. During a short, videotaped deposition, he asserted his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 40 times,” Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney representing the student-athletes, told 13WTHR News, “We will be able to use that testimony, so we do not believe that Dr. Bomba’s death will impact our case. IU does not challenge that Dr. Bomba systematically and over decades penetrated the rectums of young, healthy male elite athletes.”

The only statement released by Indiana University at this time reads, “Indiana University will continue to work toward ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously.”