Premium Partners

Former Indiana University Team Doctor at Center of Abuse Investigation Dies

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
May 13, 2025
A6a77fe0d9786b59d3b5e2e5f2f3dbbd

Doctor Brad Bomba, the former Indiana University men’s basketball team doctor and figure at the center of an abuse investigation and lawsuit, has died. The doctor, who spent his entire career at IU, came under fire in 2024 when five former student-athletes began a class action lawsuit against the university, alleging that Bomba performed inappropriate rectal exams on them.

According to WTHR, while Bomba is a central figure in the lawsuit, he is not actually listed as a plaintiff, therefore, his death should not change any legal proceedings. Bomba, who was 89, died on May 8, in hospice.

His death comes only a few weeks after IU released the findings by an independent law firm’s investigation into the abuse allegations. That report determines that “the exams performed by Bomba were ‘clinically appropriate.’”

Related: IU Men's Basketball Team Doctor Pleads the Fifth in Title IX Lawsuit

That 874-page report interviewed over 100 people and reviewed 100,000 documents, including 10,000 emails. According to The Herald-Times, “a ‘significant majority’ of former basketball players and staff expressed support for Bomba.”

Back in December 2024, Bomba took the stand — despite his lawyer’s attempt to rule him incompetent to testify — and he pled the fifth to all 45 questions asked in a 75-minute deposition.

“We were able to secure Dr. Bomba’s testimony a few months ago. During a short, videotaped deposition, he asserted his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 40 times,” Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney representing the student-athletes, told 13WTHR News, “We will be able to use that testimony, so we do not believe that Dr. Bomba’s death will impact our case.  IU does not challenge that Dr. Bomba systematically and over decades penetrated the rectums of young, healthy male elite athletes.”

The only statement released by Indiana University at this time reads, “Indiana University will continue to work toward ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously.”

Read Next
Alexander Grey U Ukje Wx Sh7c Unsplash
Legal
Florida Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Over Life Time's Trans Policies
May 15, 2025
Recommended
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Sponsored
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Wesley Tingey Td N Lj Gxvh3s Unsplash
Legal
Former High School AD Stands Trial for Allegedly Covering Up Abuse
Chsaa
Legal
Colorado School District Sues CHSAA, State to Clear Way for Transgender Ban
Norwalk High School
Legal
HS Softball Coach Arrested Over Alleged Inappropriate Touching of Players
Related Stories
Alexander Grey U Ukje Wx Sh7c Unsplash
Legal
Florida Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Over Life Time's Trans Policies
Wesley Tingey Td N Lj Gxvh3s Unsplash
Legal
Former High School AD Stands Trial for Allegedly Covering Up Abuse
Chsaa
Legal
Colorado School District Sues CHSAA, State to Clear Way for Transgender Ban
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Sponsored Content
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
More in Legal
Legal
Florida Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Over Life Time's Trans Policies
A fitness center in Florida has responded to the Florida attorney general James Uthmeier's threat of legal action over the gym's...
Alexander Grey U Ukje Wx Sh7c Unsplash
Sponsored
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Bona
The best wood sport floors require premium products and solutions. For professional, college, high school and all maple sport floors, trust the Bona Sport® System for installation, renovation and maintenance.
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Legal
Former High School AD Stands Trial for Allegedly Covering Up Abuse
A former Pennsylvania high school athletic director will stand trial for allegedly covering up abuse by a former junior high wrestling coach.
Wesley Tingey Td N Lj Gxvh3s Unsplash
Legal
Colorado School District Sues CHSAA, State to Clear Way for Transgender Ban
A Colorado school district banned transgender athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identities last week, then filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn polices and state law that stand in the way.
Chsaa
Legal
HS Softball Coach Arrested Over Alleged Inappropriate Touching of Players
A high school softball coach in Connecticut has been arrested over allegations of inappropriately touching...
Norwalk High School
Legal
Former Coach Says High School Violated Military Protections When It Fired Him
A former teacher and running coach at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school district of retaliating against him for reporting sexual harassment and discriminating against him for his military service.
Cherrycreek
Legal
Assistant Football Coach Caught Stealing, Reselling Helmets
An assistant football coach at Lakeland (Fla.) High School has been arrested after law enforcement officials obtained video evidence that he stole dozens of helmets from his own team.
Lakeland L
Legal
Appeals Court Allows Former Soccer Player's Harassment Suit Against NCSU
A former North Carolina State University soccer player will be allowed to move forward with his lawsuit against the university in which he alleges sexual harassment against NSCU's former director of sports medicine.
North Carolina State University Athletic Logo svg
Legal
HS Lacrosse Players Surrender, Face Charges Following Hazing Incident
Eleven lacrosse players at West Hill High School in Syracuse, N.Y., have been charged with unlawful imprisonment in the second degree — a misdemeanor — due to their alleged involvement in the extreme hazing of five younger teammates.
Westhill
Legal
New Poll Reveals 75% of Americans Oppose Trans Women in Female Sports
A new poll from NBC News reveals that 75% of Americans oppose transgender women participating in female sports.
Lena Balk Gpj0m In1 Kv Q Unsplash
Legal
Investigation, Physicians' Letter Cast Doubt on Abuse Allegations Against Former IU Team Doctor
IU athletic director Scott Dolson received a letter signed by 14 local physicians in support of the former doctor.
Script+indiana 1
Legal
Florida Christian School's Fight Over Pregame Prayer Heads to Supreme Court
A Christian school in Tampa is taking its fight with the Florida High School Athletic Association over the constitutionality of pregame prayer to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Streetsh Ulu Re Qdw5g Unsplash
Legal
Former HS AD Sentenced to Four Months Jail Time in AI Deepfake Case
One year after his arrest in Baltimore, Md., Dazhon Darien has accepted a plea deal to spend four months in jail.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Page 1 of 384
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025