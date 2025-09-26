Three Men Charged in Shooting at Texas Youth Baseball Field

A youth baseball game in Katy, Texas erupted into chaos last Sunday when gunfire began peppering the field, leaving one coach with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The shooters have now been charged with felony deadly conduct.

According to Covering Katy, The Rac Katy youth baseball field in Brookshire was filled young players for the Texas Colts, Texas Warriors, and other teams and their families on Sunday morning. Out of nowhere, gunfire erupted from a neighboring pasture. The gunfire is even audible in a video taken that afternoon.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," said assistant coach Corgin Geisendorff. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable."

Several parents reported that they had heard gunshots from the neighboring field before, but never this close. Police found the shooters on the neighboring property, firing toward the baseball fields, roughly 600 yards away.

One of the coaches was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet. He was attended to by onsite medical personnel and later air lifted to an area hospital. According to Click2Houston, that coach was later released from the hospital in stable condition.

“Once we started hearing that whistling, it was kind of confusing. ’Cause you’re like, there’s no way we’re at a baseball field right now,” Giesendorf said.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office announced that the shooters have been charged with felony deadly conduct for the Sunday shooting, and Click2Houston reported the identities of the shooters as Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, Ahmad Mawed and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah. They are each being held on $100,000 bond.

According to KHOU11, it is believed that the three men were engaged in target practice and illegal hunting on the neighboring property.

In a statement, The Rac Katy leadership said, “The police have since apprehended the individuals in question. We are taking every single step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed to ensure the safety of all that visit the facility.”