High School Football Coach Fired for Playing Ineligible Freshman on Varsity Team

Charles Herbert Flowers (Wash.) High School’s head football coach has been removed from his role after the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association discovered Dameon Powell had knowingly allowed a freshman student to compete on the varsity football team.

According to NBC 4 Washington, Powell was first suspended for the remainder of the season, and the team was forced to forfeit the games in which the freshman took the field. Later, the Flowers High School principal permanently removed Powell.

The WIAA was first alerted to the ineligible freshman on Oct. 8, and conducted a formal review, determining that the player was ineligible, suspending Powell and forcing the forfeiture as a result.

“Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is committed to upholding all athletic protocols that ensure fairness and integrity in interscholastic competition,” said PGCPS in a statement. “Any deviation from these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Flowers High School principal also wrote a letter to students and their families regarding the situation. In it, he said, “While this matter is under investigation it is important to affirm that every member of our athletic staff holds responsibility for upholding district protocols and standards to ensure our student-athletes’ eligibility, safety and success.”

Powell has been the head football coach for the Jaguars for ten years, but this incident was not his first time violating WIAA rules.

According to ABC 7 News, in 2019, Powell was suspended for holding practices before the start of the season. Later, in 2023, the Jaguars were banned from the football playoffs also due to an ineligible player.

“He's a chronic violator, maybe. That's what it appears, he has a trend of doing such things. That's not fair. That's not good," Flowers High School parent, Arthur Russell said.