Premium Partners

High School Football Coach Fired for Playing Ineligible Freshman on Varsity Team

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 15, 2025
Cropped 03c7bb659d20 Chf Jaguar Logo

Charles Herbert Flowers (Wash.) High School’s head football coach has been removed from his role after the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association discovered Dameon Powell had knowingly allowed a freshman student to compete on the varsity football team.

According to NBC 4 Washington, Powell was first suspended for the remainder of the season, and the team was forced to forfeit the games in which the freshman took the field. Later, the Flowers High School principal permanently removed Powell. 

The WIAA was first alerted to the ineligible freshman on Oct. 8, and conducted a formal review, determining that the player was ineligible, suspending Powell and forcing the forfeiture as a result.

“Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is committed to upholding all athletic protocols that ensure fairness and integrity in interscholastic competition,” said PGCPS in a statement. “Any deviation from these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Flowers High School principal also wrote a letter to students and their families regarding the situation. In it, he said, “While this matter is under investigation it is important to affirm that every member of our athletic staff holds responsibility for upholding district protocols and standards to ensure our student-athletes’ eligibility, safety and success.”

Powell has been the head football coach for the Jaguars for ten years, but this incident was not his first time violating WIAA rules. 

According to ABC 7 News, in 2019, Powell was suspended for holding practices before the start of the season. Later, in 2023, the Jaguars were banned from the football playoffs also due to an ineligible player.

“He's a chronic violator, maybe. That's what it appears, he has a trend of doing such things. That's not fair. That's not good," Flowers High School parent, Arthur Russell said.

Recommended
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Sponsored
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Personnel
Former Clemson Gymnastics Coach Mulls Lawsuit, Dispels Abuse Allegations
Brett Jordan Eef Rx Cp Ixn A Unsplash
Personnel
District Says It Can't Fire Coach for Charlie Kirk Comments
T Paw2 Orig
Personnel
HS Coaches Receive Training to Identify, Reduce Bias and Hate in Athletics
Related Stories
2012 Skyhawk Logo Gold
Personnel
Investigation Reveals Former Fort Lewis College Coach's Racist Language, Coercive Behavior
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Personnel
Former Clemson Gymnastics Coach Mulls Lawsuit, Dispels Abuse Allegations
Brett Jordan Eef Rx Cp Ixn A Unsplash
Personnel
District Says It Can't Fire Coach for Charlie Kirk Comments
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Personnel
Personnel
Investigation Reveals Former Fort Lewis College Coach's Racist Language, Coercive Behavior
A letter from Bob Pietrack’s former assistant coach, Daniel Steffensen, revealed that Pietrack was guilty of academic misconduct, threatening and coercive behavior, and the frequent use of racial, homophobic and sexist slurs.
2012 Skyhawk Logo Gold
Sponsored
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Competitor Swim
From lane lines to stor-reels, Competitor Swim gives you the tools to elevate your pool. Discover how easy it is to design high-performance, team-branded gear for any facility.
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Personnel
Former Clemson Gymnastics Coach Mulls Lawsuit, Dispels Abuse Allegations
The former Clemson University gymnastics coach, Amy Smith, was dismissed last spring, and the university claimed Smith had violated her contract through improper personal conduct and inappropriate treatment of players.
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Personnel
District Says It Can't Fire Coach for Charlie Kirk Comments
A school district in California says terminating the contract of a coach for posting controversial statements to social media after the death of activist Charlie Kirk could violate her First Amendment rights.
Brett Jordan Eef Rx Cp Ixn A Unsplash
Personnel
HS Coaches Receive Training to Identify, Reduce Bias and Hate in Athletics
Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sports in Society led a training program called "Addressing Hate in Schools."
T Paw2 Orig
Personnel
Wagner College Coach Under Investigation for Mistreating, Verbally Abusing Players
Among several accusations against Copeland is that the fourth-year coach denied players access to water during difficult workouts, leading to the hospitalization of one athlete.
Wmw1819 Seal Thumb1 950x440
Personnel
Proselytizing Football Coach Put on Leave During School District Investigation
The Northwest (Tenn.) High School assistant football coach, who last weekend was removed from the game after complaints that he was “proselytizing” to students when initiating a team prayer, has been put on leave.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Personnel
HS Football Coach Ejected From Game for 'Proselytizing' and Initiating Team Prayer
An assistant football coach at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tenn., was removed from last weekend’s game after initiating a team prayer.
Maxresdefault
Personnel
Florida Baseball Coach Suspended by School, Publicly Reprimanded by NCAA Over Tirade
The University of Florida has announced a self-imposed three-game suspension for head baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan to open the 2026 season, stemming from the coach's expletive-filled tirade over a June 1 game's start time during the 2025 Conway Regional in South Carolina.
Florida Gators Gator Logo svg
Personnel
LSU Athletes Allege Bullying, Racism by School's Swimming and Diving Coaches
Louisiana State University swimming and diving team members allege their coaches have engaged in bullying, racist comments and “toxic” behavior.
Lsu Athletics Logo svg
Personnel
High School Football Coach Suspended for Not Reporting Summertime Car Accident
North High School in Phoenix has suspended its head football coach for two years for failing to report an automobile accident that happened this past summer.
Mae Dulay Z2 Fa E89 Xw8 Unsplash
Personnel
High School AD Censured Over Student-Athlete Drowning at 2023 Summer Football Camp
The Arizona Board of Education has approved a settlement agreement with the former athletic director of Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village in regards to his handling of a school field trip that resulted in the drowning death of a 15-year-old student.
Cesar Chavez Hs Web
Personnel
Former High School Athletic Facilitator Charged With Gambling Away $60K She Embezzled From Ticket Sales
Former Moore (Okla.) High School athletic facilitator Courtney Raegan Walker is facing six felony charges of embezzlement, according to court documents filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.
Alexander Grey 8lnb Xtx Fg Zw Unsplash
Page 1 of 77
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025