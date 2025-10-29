Premium Partners

Oregon State Terminates Deputy AD and Costly NIL Partnership With Blueprint Sports

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 29, 2025
Oregon State Beavers Logo Png Seeklogo 483062

Oregon State University deputy athletic director Brent Blaylock has been terminated, and the deal he negotiated with sports marketing agency Blueprint to run the Beavers’ NIL program isn’t far behind. 

According to Oregon Live, Oregon State is reevaluating the costly partnership with Blueprint after parting ways with Blaylock. Blaylock has only worked as the deputy athletic director since 2024, and overseeing NIL was a large portion of his job function. The university did not provide a specific reason for the termination. 

Blaylock originally partnered with Blueprint to acquire Dam Nation — the Beavers’ NIL collective, following the House v. NCAA lawsuit. Overall, the athletics department described Blueprint’s role as a “small piece” of the total NIL landscape in Beaverton.

However, as reported by Sports Illustrated, the services agreement with Blueprint was leaked to the public earlier this month, inviting “scrutiny” from Beavers fans and community members. 

In the leaked documents, it is stated that Oregon State athletics would pay Blueprint an annual management fee of roughly $280,000 per year. On top of that, Blueprint would “retain 75% of the Net Direct Revenue earned above the fundraising target and below $1,150,000 for the Contract Year. BPSE retains 50% of the Net Direct Revenue at or above $1,150,000.” 

The fundraising target agreed upon by Oregon State and Blueprint was $750,000. This agreement would have seen Oregon State losing out on at least $300,000, and upwards from that amount if more than the stated $1,150,000 was earned each year.  

When his termination was announced by the university, Blaylock said in a statement, “I am proud of all that we accomplished during my time at Oregon State, including supporting coaches and student-athletes as they achieved great success. I value the relationships that I built with the incredible coaches, staff, and student-athletes, as well as the many donors that make OSU a special place. I’ve decided now is the right time to step away from my current role and transition to the next opportunity. I look forward to what’s to come.”

Recommended
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Mick Haupt 4h8q Y Fgbn G Unsplash
Personnel
In MLB First, Giants Hire as New Manager a College Coach With No Pro Experience
Image
Personnel
Parents, Students Protest and Petition Against Suspension of Beloved High School Football Coach
Principles Logo22
Personnel
High School Coach Apologizes for Son's Recording of Boys in Middle School Locker Room
Related Stories
1200px Southeastern Conference Logo svg (1)
Personnel
SEC 'Permanently Suspends' Longtime Referee in the Wake of Several Controversial Calls
Mick Haupt 4h8q Y Fgbn G Unsplash
Personnel
In MLB First, Giants Hire as New Manager a College Coach With No Pro Experience
Image
Personnel
Parents, Students Protest and Petition Against Suspension of Beloved High School Football Coach
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Sponsored Content
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
More in Personnel
Personnel
SEC 'Permanently Suspends' Longtime Referee in the Wake of Several Controversial Calls
Longtime football referee Ken Williamson was “permanently suspended” by the Southeastern Conference this week following his performance in the game between the University of Georgia and Auburn University.
1200px Southeastern Conference Logo svg (1)
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Personnel
In MLB First, Giants Hire as New Manager a College Coach With No Pro Experience
The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday named University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello as their new manager, marking the first time an MLB team has hired a manager directly from a college program without any experience as a professional coach.
Mick Haupt 4h8q Y Fgbn G Unsplash
Personnel
Parents, Students Protest and Petition Against Suspension of Beloved High School Football Coach
Parents and students at Green Bay (Wis.) East High School have rallied around head football coach Niko Sila after school administrators suspended him for a variety of allegations.
Image
Personnel
High School Coach Apologizes for Son's Recording of Boys in Middle School Locker Room
The town of Celina, Texas, was rocked last week by revelations that an assistant middle school football coach had been arrested for allegedly recording boys undressing in the locker room.
Principles Logo22
Personnel
High School Football Coach Fired for Playing Ineligible Freshman on Varsity Team
Dameon Powell has been the head football coach at Flowers (Wash.) High School for 10 years, but this incident was not his first time violating WIAA rules.
Cropped 03c7bb659d20 Chf Jaguar Logo
Personnel
Investigation Reveals Former Fort Lewis College Coach's Racist Language, Coercive Behavior
A letter from Bob Pietrack’s former assistant coach, Daniel Steffensen, revealed that Pietrack was guilty of academic misconduct, threatening and coercive behavior, and the frequent use of racial, homophobic and sexist slurs.
2012 Skyhawk Logo Gold
Personnel
Former Clemson Gymnastics Coach Mulls Lawsuit, Dispels Abuse Allegations
The former Clemson University gymnastics coach, Amy Smith, was dismissed last spring, and the university claimed Smith had violated her contract through improper personal conduct and inappropriate treatment of players.
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Personnel
District Says It Can't Fire Coach for Charlie Kirk Comments
A school district in California says terminating the contract of a coach for posting controversial statements to social media after the death of activist Charlie Kirk could violate her First Amendment rights.
Brett Jordan Eef Rx Cp Ixn A Unsplash
Personnel
HS Coaches Receive Training to Identify, Reduce Bias and Hate in Athletics
Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sports in Society led a training program called "Addressing Hate in Schools."
T Paw2 Orig
Personnel
Wagner College Coach Under Investigation for Mistreating, Verbally Abusing Players
Among several accusations against Copeland is that the fourth-year coach denied players access to water during difficult workouts, leading to the hospitalization of one athlete.
Wmw1819 Seal Thumb1 950x440
Personnel
Proselytizing Football Coach Put on Leave During School District Investigation
The Northwest (Tenn.) High School assistant football coach, who last weekend was removed from the game after complaints that he was “proselytizing” to students when initiating a team prayer, has been put on leave.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Personnel
HS Football Coach Ejected From Game for 'Proselytizing' and Initiating Team Prayer
An assistant football coach at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tenn., was removed from last weekend’s game after initiating a team prayer.
Maxresdefault
Page 1 of 77
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide