NIRSA Rec Center: Notes from the NIRSA Championship Series Committee Chair

Sep 3, 2025
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb

By Stephanie Calhoun

One of the most rewarding parts of being involved in the NIRSA Championship Series isn't just what happens during our tournaments — it's what happens after. As officials, we spend the year training and mentoring students, sharing mechanics, rules knowledge, and game management tips. Then summer rolls around, and suddenly we're on the road to officiating camps and events, where we get to see each other in action, practicing exactly what we've been preaching.

It's like watching the highlight reel of your friends' officiating careers, except you were present for the lengthy film sessions, the tough scrimmages, and the "let's figure this out" moments that got them to these moments. We cheer each other on from the sidelines, swap stories between games, and provide the pep talks that make the difference in the next games.

For some, like Emilee Howard, Coordinator for Intramural Sports & RWC Park at the University of Central Florida, these officiating camps are as much about reconnection as they are about skill-building:

"My favorite part of camp this year was seeing my friends move up and connect with past NIRSA people who used to be clinicians, who have turned into mentors…once their career takes off, and mine is just beginning."

These relationships go beyond the campus recreation world; as Lauren Carlson, NIRSA National Sport Programs Coordinator puts it: "They're rooted in a shared passion for officiating and a genuine investment in each other's growth. On and off the court, we're in it together."

I've felt that same impact during my own journey. Through connections with NIRSA members, I was introduced to assigners who opened the door for me to step onto bigger stages. I've stood on the sidelines being coached by people like Keegan Ashbee, Assistant Director Competitive Sports at Auburn University and other dedicated officials whose experience and skill inspire me to keep reaching higher. Those moments aren't just about learning mechanics or rules; they're about realizing what's possible when a community believes in you. And as those relationships grow, so does our trust in each other—making it easier to collaborate, solve challenges, and accomplish even more within the campus recreation profession and across NIRSA.

Those relationships didn't only open professional doors for me; they also made tournament logistics easier to navigate. I was able to share travel costs, stay with friends instead of in hotels, and join late-night study sessions with people I trusted. The officiating world can feel huge, but NIRSA turns it into a tight-knit network where someone always has your back.

And sometimes, those connections are the very thing that opens doors to the next stage of your officiating career. Christian Ramirez, Competitive Sports Specialist at Loyola Marymount University shared with me how the NIRSA National Soccer Tournament connected him with top-level NISOA officials and mentors who helped him earn his college officiating certification, attend high-level tournaments, and continue developing through webinars and clinics: "Because of those connections, I've been able to take steps in my career I don't think would have been possible through any other avenue."

That's the thing about The Series: the bonds we form don't just fade when the final whistle blows. They show up again in the form of advice in a hotel lobby, encouragement on the sideline, or a knowing smile from someone who's been exactly where you are.

These summer meetups aren't just a chance to sharpen our whistles and signal mechanics; they're a chance to reconnect with the people who get it. The people who understand the early mornings, the long travel days, and the high-pressure calls. The people who make you laugh when your legs are tired and your voice is gone. The people who remind you why you fell in love with officiating in the first place.

Because in the end, the magic of the NIRSA Championship Series isn't just the games we work: It's the relationships that grow alongside our skills. They're the mentors who become friends, the friends who become travel partners, and the travel partners who turn into the people you can count on anytime. For me, those connections have led to new opportunities, saved me time and money, and surrounded me with a community that I am proud to call my own.

And those connections? They're the real Heart of the Series.

 

