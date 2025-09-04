Premium Partners

MSU Football Fans Report Long Lines, Concessions Problems at Spartan Stadium

Sep 4, 2025
Msu

Michigan State football might have come away with a win last Friday, but fans in attendance at Spartan Stadium reported major problems with the concessions. 

According to The State News' Lucas Gentilia, concessions stands were packed with long lines, food ran out and the new cashless payment systems caused issues for hungry fans. 

MSU's new athletic director J. Batt this year privatized Spartan Stadium's concession, moving them from in-house to Levy Restaurants. The move brought in vendors such as Little Caesars and Auntie Annies. 

Associate athletic director Matt Larson acknowledged the problems and said MSU is working Levy to resolve the issues. 

"Providing an outstanding gameday experience is a top priority for Michigan State Athletics," Larson told The State News. "Friday night, the energy in Spartan Stadium was exceptional as the MSU community gathered to cheer the Green and White on to victory. We also recognize that fans experienced long waits and inconsistent service in our concession lines. MSU Athletics will continue to work with our concessions partner Levy to create an improved experience moving forward."

As part of the move to Levy, fans will no longer be able to get things like hotdogs and popcorn from CX (combo exchange). 

On fan wrote on a public message board called "Fire Levy," "Sounds like J. Batt need to get on the ball with concessions." 

Another fan praised the new offerings, saying, ""We got some Auntie Anne's in the 3rd quarter, they were good. Much better than the old pretzels."

The Spartans will face Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in their second home game of the season.

