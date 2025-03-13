Premium Partners

NCAA Conferences Share Progress Toward Implementation of House Settlement

The National College Athletic Association
Mar 13, 2025
1042px Ncaa Logo svg

Pending final court approval of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases (collectively, "the House case"), the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Southeastern Conference and NCAA are rapidly preparing to implement a new model for the future of college sports focused on stability and fairness.

The proposed settlement would facilitate meaningful opportunities for student-athletes to further benefit from their participation in intercollegiate athletics, while establishing a robust system of oversight and controls to ensure fair competition and protect the integrity of collegiate athletics and the best interests of student-athletes, participating institutions and fans. 

The opportunities resulting from the proposed settlement would be in addition to the myriad benefits currently provided to student-athletes, including free tuition, room and board, educational grants, academic support and tutoring, medical and mental health resources and support, nutrition resources and support, life skills development, superior coaching and training, and extended medical coverage after they stop competing. 

Following the final hearing scheduled for April 7, and if the court gives final approval to the settlement, the responsibility for its implementation and enforcement will fall primarily to the five defendant conferences and the NCAA. To oversee this process, the conferences and NCAA have formed a Settlement Implementation Committee, made up of 10 athletics directors (two from each defendant conference) and the legal and compliance teams from the conferences and the NCAA. The athletics directors on the committee are: 

  • Trev Alberts, Texas A&M. 
  • Scott Barnes, Oregon State. 
  • Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky. 
  • J Batt, Georgia Tech. 
  • Ross Bjork, Ohio State.
  • Pat Chun, Washington. 
  • John Cunningham, Cincinnati. 
  • Anne McCoy, Washington State. 
  • Graham Neff, Clemson. 
  • Desireé Reed-Francois, Arizona. 

The extensive experience of these athletics directors makes them particularly well-suited to ensure that the rules, systems and processes put in place to implement the settlement anticipate potential issues and are ultimately effective in bringing order to chaos amid the current realities of college sports. They are actively gathering input from their peers in their conference and are channeling that feedback back to the group. The committee has been meeting numerous times per week for the past several months, dedicating countless hours to discussing the settlement's implementation and working diligently to ensure its short- and long-term success. 

The committee is divided into four working groups, each focused on a specific component of the settlement:

  1. Drafting new rules and clarifying existing rules to facilitate consistent compliance with all aspects of the settlement.
  2. Developing a digital platform for the reporting and measurement of payments made to student-athletes by their institutions to ensure compliance with the cap set forth in the proposed settlement.
  3. Creating a system to ensure that third-party name, image and likeness deals entered into with student-athletes are legitimate deals that will use the student-athlete's NIL to advance a valid business purpose.
  4. Forming a new entity to enforce these rules with an emphasis on efficient investigative procedures, timely decision-making, appropriate penalties, and ensuring accountability for bad actors.

To execute these directives, the committee has engaged industry-leading experts to assist institutions participating in the settlement with its implementation.

LBi Software has been retained to develop a cap management and reporting platform that ensures accurate tracking, reporting and enforcement of rules related to direct payments from institutions to student-athletes. With extensive experience building and managing similar systems for the MLB, NWSL, NBA and other leagues, LBi brings proven expertise to this transformative effort. LBi has already completed initial testing of the platform and will engage with institutions directly to roll out the new software.

The committee has also been working closely with Deloitte to create a system to track and evaluate all Division I student-athletes' third-party NIL deals valued at $600 or more, which would be required to be reported under the proposed settlement. The new enforcement entity will use the system to help it evaluate whether these deals are within a reasonable range of compensation and made with the purpose of using a student-athlete's NIL to advance a valid business purpose, as outlined in the proposed settlement. Deloitte has made significant progress in designing and testing the technology, incorporating feedback from student-athletes and on-campus personnel, in anticipation of a phased rollout of the system to all Division I student-athletes upon the final approval of the settlement. 

If the settlement is approved, the committee and members of the new enforcement entity, alongside Deloitte and LBi, will launch robust educational efforts to ensure that coaches, student-athletes, administrators and relevant third parties all fully understand the new model and are prepared to comply with the new rules and leverage these new opportunities.

Read Next
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
March 19, 2025
Recommended
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored Content
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
The Dickinson High School Midgets won’t be represented by the image of a short, angry-looking man in an orange sweater much longer.
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Fluidra
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
While basketball fans will be focused on what takes place on the court April 7, when the championship game of the NCAA Men’s Final Four is staged in San Antonio, what happens in court eight hours before tip-off could change the college game forever.
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In
West Virginia attorney general JB McCuskey is asking the NCAA to provide an explanation for its selection process after West Virginia University appeared in every single expert bracket projection leading up to Sunday’s selection show.
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
The NCAA has agreed to dispense with rules that prohibit student-athletes from negotiating the terms of NIL deals prior to enrolling in school.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Illinois Bill Would Allow HS Student-Athletes to Play on Club, School Teams Simultaneously
The Illinois House of Representatives has advanced a bill that would give high school student-athletes the right to participate in the both school-sponsored teams and non-school teams in the same sport at the same time.
Vikram Tkv Jo19 K0 Hddxi Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Investigation of Trans Athlete Policy Requested In Delaware, Where No Known Trans Athletes Exist
Some lawmakers in Delaware have filed a federal complaint to end transgender athlete participation in the state, despite the fact that there is not a single transgender student-athlete currently competing.
Diaa
Governing Bodies
HS Girls' Volleyball Players File Complaint Over Coach's Alleged Abusive Conduct
A group of girls' volleyball players at Chico (Calif.) High School have filed a formal complaint against their coach for allegedly making inappropriate comments to student athletes this season.
Unnamed
Governing Bodies
Michigan Lawmakers Pass Resolution Pressuring MHSAA to Ban Trans Student-Athletes
This week, lawmakers in Michigan voted to approve a resolution urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to ban transgender student-athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.
Socialmediaframe
Governing Bodies
AAC First to Set Minimum Payouts to Athletes — $10M Per School Over Three Years
The American Athletic Conference will require each member — with the exception of Army and Navy — to provide athletes with at least $10 million in additional benefits over the next three years.
American Athletic Conference Logo
Governing Bodies
PIAA Rules Double Forfeiture, Ending Seasons of Two Boys' Basketball Teams After Fight in Stands
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled this week that Friday's first-round Class 5A boys' basketball playoff game between Meadville and Uniontown would be ruled a double forfeit and neither team would advance following a fight.
Piaa Newlogo
Governing Bodies
NCAA Basketball by the Numbers
As the 2024-25 men's and women's college basketball seasons near their conclusions in March and April, the NCAA recognizes the influence of the sport that stretches from campus courts to the world stage.
Mm Logo Rgb E1730417300112
Governing Bodies
Debunking NCAA Tournament Myths
There are plenty of misconceptions about how teams are selected, seeded and placed in the brackets for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Page 1 of 107
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025