University of Toledo Athletics Holds First-of-Its-Kind Partner Summit

Andy Berg
Jun 26, 2025
The University of Toledo Athletic Department this week hosted a first-of-its-kind Team Toledo Partner Summit in Savage Arena on Tuesday, bringing together a cross-section of executives  from across the sports, business and community landscapes. 

According to a release posted to the school's website, the summit featured high-profile speakers and panelists from sports and business, as well as more than 100 community leaders and innovators. 

