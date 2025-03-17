A group of girls' volleyball players at Chico (Calif.) High School have filed a formal complaint against their coach for allegedly making inappropriate comments to student athletes this season.

Corrina Stephens and Kayleigh Solano, juniors at Chico, addressed school board members, noting that they had already reported their concerns about head coach Chas Konopka to school administrators.

"He has made inappropriate comments and gestures as well as spoken words that were more than just unkind, they were damaging,” Stephens said. “To a certain extent, now 10 to 14 of us that would be returning players will not come back for the 2025 season, if he remains in the program."

Solano said that Konopka made comments that changed the way players approached the season.

"As varsity players we understand and are used to coaches yelling. However, Chas Konopka's screams were not constructive. Rather, they would tear his players down and make them play in fear."

Solona said that the school had offered to bring counselors in to speak with players with Konopka present.

Chico Unified School District has acknowledged the complaints and said an investigation is underway.

Action News Now reached out to Konopka and received the following statement:

While I am saddened to hear of the concerns, I am aware that a complaint has been filed. I am fully committed to working through the District complaint process to help ensure all perspectives are heard and will honor the confidential nature of the process. I hope for a positive resolution where all involved feel heard and valued.



