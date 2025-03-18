Premium Partners

Maddening March: Investigation and a Pay Bump as West Virginia Last Out, UNC Last In

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Mar 18, 2025
Bailey Burton O5 Ul Vm Tw Vz8 Unsplash
Bailey Burton, Unsplash

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket decides winners and losers before the first play-in games even tip off, but this March has been particularly maddening for certain fanbases.

West Virginia attorney general JB McCuskey is asking the NCAA to provide an explanation for its selection process after West Virginia University appeared in every single expert bracket projection leading up to Sunday’s selection show, making their snub difficult to understand, as reported by WTRF in Wheeling. McCuskey says he is launching the investigation because he believes the public deserves to know what objective metrics are used by the committee to ensure the best 68 teams are in the tournament. “Given the major event that the tournament has become, all fans deserve to know how the selection committee makes its choices,” McCuskey wrote in a letter to the NCAA. “Just for the teams, those criteria affect scheduling, lineup choices, and more.

“And as we look ahead to another season, these student-athletes deserve to know the rules of the game and what they might be up against.”

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the Mountaineers, who finished 19-13 overall and placed seventh in the 16-team Big 12 Conference, were revealed as the first team left out of the 68-team field during the Sunday's selection broadcast on CBS.

According to the selection committee Chair Bubba Cunningham, a significant injury may have played a big part.

"The last four teams that were out, it was a tough call," Cunningham said. "The first team out was West Virginia. They had an outstanding year and unfortunately, knowing Tucker DeVries was hurt ... player availability is something that we talk about quite a bit."

Cunningham is also the director of athletics at the University of North Carolina — the last team to secure tournament slot. This fact has raised eyebrows nationwide. Though Cunningham claims to have recused himself from any committee discussion regarding the Tar Heels and the 2025 field, he reportedly will pocket a $68,000 bonus as UNC athletic director based on their inclusion. The bonuses escalate from there, based on how far the team advances.

"The Tar Heels went 1-12 in Quad 1 games and even had a Quad 3 loss, for heaven's sake," wrote Schuyler Callihan of SI. "West Virginia went 6-10 in Quad 1 games and did not have a single loss below a Quad 2. Pretty interesting, right?"

Read Next
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
March 19, 2025
Recommended
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
Vikram Tkv Jo19 K0 Hddxi Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Illinois Bill Would Allow HS Student-Athletes to Play on Club, School Teams Simultaneously
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored Content
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
North Dakota HS to Replace Century Old 'Midget' Mascot
The Dickinson High School Midgets won’t be represented by the image of a short, angry-looking man in an orange sweater much longer.
Screenshot 2025 03 19 At 7 54 47 Am
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Fluidra
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Governing Bodies
Six Things Colleges Need to Know About the $2.8 Billion NCAA Settlement
While basketball fans will be focused on what takes place on the court April 7, when the championship game of the NCAA Men’s Final Four is staged in San Antonio, what happens in court eight hours before tip-off could change the college game forever.
Markus Spiske Bfphc Cvhl6 E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA Drops Rule Prohibiting Student-Athletes From Negotiating NIL Deals Prior to Enrollment
The NCAA has agreed to dispense with rules that prohibit student-athletes from negotiating the terms of NIL deals prior to enrolling in school.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Illinois Bill Would Allow HS Student-Athletes to Play on Club, School Teams Simultaneously
The Illinois House of Representatives has advanced a bill that would give high school student-athletes the right to participate in the both school-sponsored teams and non-school teams in the same sport at the same time.
Vikram Tkv Jo19 K0 Hddxi Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Investigation of Trans Athlete Policy Requested In Delaware, Where No Known Trans Athletes Exist
Some lawmakers in Delaware have filed a federal complaint to end transgender athlete participation in the state, despite the fact that there is not a single transgender student-athlete currently competing.
Diaa
Governing Bodies
HS Girls' Volleyball Players File Complaint Over Coach's Alleged Abusive Conduct
A group of girls' volleyball players at Chico (Calif.) High School have filed a formal complaint against their coach for allegedly making inappropriate comments to student athletes this season.
Unnamed
Governing Bodies
Michigan Lawmakers Pass Resolution Pressuring MHSAA to Ban Trans Student-Athletes
This week, lawmakers in Michigan voted to approve a resolution urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to ban transgender student-athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.
Socialmediaframe
Governing Bodies
AAC First to Set Minimum Payouts to Athletes — $10M Per School Over Three Years
The American Athletic Conference will require each member — with the exception of Army and Navy — to provide athletes with at least $10 million in additional benefits over the next three years.
American Athletic Conference Logo
Governing Bodies
NCAA Conferences Share Progress Toward Implementation of House Settlement
Pending final court approval of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
PIAA Rules Double Forfeiture, Ending Seasons of Two Boys' Basketball Teams After Fight in Stands
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled this week that Friday's first-round Class 5A boys' basketball playoff game between Meadville and Uniontown would be ruled a double forfeit and neither team would advance following a fight.
Piaa Newlogo
Governing Bodies
NCAA Basketball by the Numbers
As the 2024-25 men's and women's college basketball seasons near their conclusions in March and April, the NCAA recognizes the influence of the sport that stretches from campus courts to the world stage.
Mm Logo Rgb E1730417300112
Governing Bodies
Debunking NCAA Tournament Myths
There are plenty of misconceptions about how teams are selected, seeded and placed in the brackets for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Page 1 of 107
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide