SEC Cancels Aggies-Sooners Softball Championship Game, Declares Co-Champions

The SEC on Saturday cancelled the conference softball championship game between Oklahoma and Texas A&M due to inclement weather.

According to USA Today, the contest at Jack Trice Stadium was deemed a no-contest, resulting in both the Sooners and the Aggies being declared as 2025 SEC Softball Tournament Co-Champions.

"Due to inclement weather now and predicted for the rest of the day, today's championship game will not be played. Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M are declared co-champions for the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Congratulations to the Sooners and the Aggies, and best of luck to both teams in the postseason!"

Prior to the cancellation, the game between the two teams had already been impacted, with the start time for first being moved from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Both teams will now advance to the NCAA Tournament, where they will be the top two overall seeds.



