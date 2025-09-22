SEC Claims Officials Blew the Call on Oklahoma's Trick-Play Touchdown

Following Saturday's football game between the University of Oklahoma and Auburn University, the Southeastern Conference released a statement admitting that officials made the wrong call during the Sooners’ trick-play touchdown.

According to Sports Illustrated, Oklahoma deceived Auburn by faking a substitution during the second quarter. While Isaiah Satenga walked toward the sidelines, Oklahoma quickly assembled to snap the ball and Auburn never registered the wayward receiver. This positioning put him far from the defensive line and enabled him to catch the 24-yard touchdown. No penalty was called; however, using substitution as deception should have resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

A little trickery from the Sooners 👀



Isaiah Sategna pretended to head to the sideline before bursting free for the touchdown.



Watch Auburn-Oklahoma on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tqvstbi5Ym — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 20, 2025

The Sooners ultimately went on to beat the Tigers, and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze commented after the game, “I guarantee you, well, I better be quiet. Said they didn't hear us trying to call a timeout. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things, so we'll see what's said. I really don't know what'll be said about that.”

In a later statement, the SEC said, “In Saturday’s Auburn at Oklahoma football game with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter, a pass was thrown to Oklahoma No. 5 resulting in a touchdown. Oklahoma No. 5 participated in the previous play, which was a first down play from the 22-yard line. After the first down play was completed, Oklahoma No. 5 continued toward his team’s sideline but stopped just before reaching the Oklahoma sideline. NCAA football Rule 9-2, Article 2, is labeled ‘unfair tactics’ with paragraph B stating: ‘No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents. No tactic associated with substitutes or the substitution process may be used to confuse opponents. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substation. The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."