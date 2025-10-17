NCAA Publicly Reprimands University of Tampa Over Misconduct

The Division II Championships Committee issued a public reprimand to Tampa for the school's women's lacrosse program violating the misconduct bylaw at the team's hotel after the 2025 Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship in May.

After reviewing the incident, committee members found that Tampa's coaches, student-athletes and fans damaged hotel property, brought outside alcohol onto the property, disregarded hotel staff trying to clear the pool area after pool hours on multiple occasions, and made noise that led to numerous complaints.

NCAA Bylaw 18.02.4 defines misconduct as "any act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law, occurring from the time the championship field is announced through the end of the championship that discredits the event or intercollegiate athletics."

"The committee cited the fact that the activities in question were posted on social media in real time," said Regan McAthie, DII Championships Committee chair and director of athletics at Concordia-St. Paul. "The committee also believes the minimal response from the school when questioned reflected a lack of respect for the process."

Tampa was given the following penalties: