Premium Partners

NCAA Publicly Reprimands University of Tampa Over Misconduct

The National College Athletic Association
Oct 17, 2025
Tampa Spartans Logo svg

The Division II Championships Committee issued a public reprimand to Tampa for the school's women's lacrosse program violating the misconduct bylaw at the team's hotel after the 2025 Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship in May.

After reviewing the incident, committee members found that Tampa's coaches, student-athletes and fans damaged hotel property, brought outside alcohol onto the property, disregarded hotel staff trying to clear the pool area after pool hours on multiple occasions, and made noise that led to numerous complaints.

NCAA Bylaw 18.02.4 defines misconduct as "any act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law, occurring from the time the championship field is announced through the end of the championship that discredits the event or intercollegiate athletics."

"The committee cited the fact that the activities in question were posted on social media in real time," said Regan McAthie, DII Championships Committee chair and director of athletics at Concordia-St. Paul. "The committee also believes the minimal response from the school when questioned reflected a lack of respect for the process."

Tampa was given the following penalties:

  • $1,000 fine.
  • Proof of payment to hotel for the invoice sent.
Read Next
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
October 17, 2025
Recommended
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
1200px Kansas Jayhawks Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section
Safe Sport
Governing Bodies
U.S. Center for SafeSport Rules Former UK Swim Coach Permanently Ineligible to Coach
Minnesota Cost Emblem Flag Circle Revision Manufacturing 1858
Governing Bodies
Minn., Lawmakers Won't Respond to DOE's Title IX Investigation of the State's Trans Athlete Policy
Related Stories
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
1200px Kansas Jayhawks Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section
Safe Sport
Governing Bodies
U.S. Center for SafeSport Rules Former UK Swim Coach Permanently Ineligible to Coach
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored Content
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
NFHS: Focus on Sportsmanship Needed as HS Championship Season Begins
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff stresses the need for good sportsmanship as high schools across the country enter championship season.
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Moody Nolan
Progressive Field Reimagined transformed a 30-year-old ballpark into a state-of-the-art, inclusive venue. The project elevated fan experience, modernized technology, upgraded clubhouses, reimagined premium spaces, and enhanced food service.
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Governing Bodies
Big 12 Fines Kansas $25K for Fabricating Story of Pocket Knife Thrown From Student Section
Video footage shows the knife being picked up from the sidelines by a student-athlete who handed it to a Jayhawks staffer.
1200px Kansas Jayhawks Logo svg
Governing Bodies
U.S. Center for SafeSport Rules Former UK Swim Coach Permanently Ineligible to Coach
The U.S. Center for SafeSport has ruled former University of Kentucky swim coach Lars Jorgensen permanently ineligible to coach following a lawsuit by a former student-athlete and assistant coach.
Safe Sport
Governing Bodies
Minn., Lawmakers Won't Respond to DOE's Title IX Investigation of the State's Trans Athlete Policy
The DOE said Minnesota must ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports or risk losing federal funding.
Minnesota Cost Emblem Flag Circle Revision Manufacturing 1858
Governing Bodies
High School Soccer Coach Fired After Pregame Incident With Two Players
Eileen Cancro, head boys soccer coach at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was fired over her handling of an...
Images 1
Governing Bodies
PIAA Approves Eligibility Rules for Cyber, Charter and Faith-Based Student-Athletes
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association passed an amendment Wednesday that alters its original stance on the eligibility of student-athletes attending charter, cyber charter and faith-based schools.
Piaa Newlogo
Governing Bodies
NCAA One Step Closer to Allowing Student-Athletes to Bet on Professional Sports
The NCAA has adopted a proposal that would allow student-athletes and athletics department staff members to bet on professional...
Img 2539
Governing Bodies
NCAA Proposal Would Allow Commercial Logos on Apparel, Uniforms and Equipment
The NCAA's Division I Administrative Committee on Wednesday introduced a proposal that would modify rules for commercial logos on...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Brawl Following Fort Valley State's Homecoming Game Leads to 20 Suspensions, Fines
A brawl broke out following Fort Valley (Ga.) State's homecoming game against Central State, leading to the suspension of...
Images
Governing Bodies
NCAA Discusses Concerns Around Recruiting, Retaining Athletic Trainers
The NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports at its meeting last week in Indianapolis continued its discussion...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Opposing AD Asks for Team's Removal From League After Game Cancellation
Two days after Barberton (Ohio) High School cancelled its varsity football game against Highland High School, Highland's athletic director has...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Report: Big Ten Pursuing $2B Private Capital Deal
The Big Ten is reportedly in discussions about a private capital deal that would bring at least $2 billion into the league and it's...
Mb Mg Bigten 01
Page 1 of 123
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025