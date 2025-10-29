Premium Partners

Amid Blowback and Scandal, NCAA Delays Implementation of New Gambling Rules

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Oct 29, 2025
1042px Ncaa Logo svg

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school athletics department staff members to permissibly bet on professional sports under NCAA rules. 

The rule change now will not take effect until Nov. 22.

According to CBS News, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressed concerns over the new rules in a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker that SEC presidents. Representing chancellors in the league, Sankey expressed concerns with the legislation's impacts on competition, integrity and athlete well-being. 

"On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association's commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level," Sankey said in his letter to the NCAA. "If there are legal or practical concerns about the prior policy, those should be addressed through careful refinement — not through wholesale removal of the guardrails that have long supported the integrity of games and the well-being of those who participate."

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi called the legislation "absolutely one of the stupidest decisions I've ever seen."

"First of all, it's a habit," Narduzzi said. "It's no different than smoking, drinking, doing drugs, it's a bad habit. I don't think anyone here encourages you guys to go out drinking and getting smashed on a Friday night or Saturday night, or at a ball game."

The NCAA Division I legislative process allows a rule change to be rescinded within 30 days of becoming final if two thirds of the division's members submit an electronic request supporting rescission. Because that rescission window extends to Nov. 21, the board determined an effective date after that window was appropriate.

Sports betting rules are the same across all three divisions. Division III voted Oct. 21 and Division II voted Oct. 22 to change the rules, but the Division I pause also delays the effective date for Divisions II and III.

Read Next
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
Related Stories
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Sponsored Content
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
More in Governing Bodies
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year.
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes...
Nfhs
Governing Bodies
Iowa State Athletics Suspends Multiple Members of Men's Cross Country Team
Iowa State University athletics has suspended several members of the men’s cross country team, just ahead of the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, which will be held on Oct. 31.
Download 1 Copy 2
Governing Bodies
Former HS Soccer Referee Facing Charges Over Assault of Team's Manager
A former Michigan High School Athletic Association soccer official is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in an incident with a...
Mhsaa
Governing Bodies
NCAA: Three Eastern Michigan Basketball Players Failed to Cooperate With Gambling Investigation
Three former Eastern Michigan men's basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA's Baker Responds to NBA Gambling Charges Same Day D-II, D-III Allow Athlete Wagering on Pro Sports
NCAA president Charlie Baker offered reassurances that the NCAA has its ducks in a row when it comes to its gambling policies after...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Residency Dispute Leaves HS Student-Athlete Ineligible Despite Family Custody Changes
Henrico (Va.) County Public School District found Varina High School senior Darren Williams ineligible to compete in the remainder of the football season due to a discrepancy in the student’s residency.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Governing Bodies
NCAA D-II, D-III Adopt Proposal to Allow Athletes, Staff to Bet on Pro Sports
The NCAA D-II and D-III Management Councils on Wednesday approved legislation to permit student-athletes and athletics department staff...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
College Football's Fake Injury Penalty Put to Test As SEC Fines Texas A&M $50K
The SEC this week announced a $50,000 fine for Texas A&M University after the National Coordinator for Football Officiating reviewed a fourth-quarter incident that involved defensive back Tyreek Chappell faking an injury at the direction of coaches and staff.
Wp1987232
Page 1 of 124
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025