Fourth Former IU Men's Basketball Player Joins Title IX Lawsuit Alleging Abuse by Team Doctor

Audrey Lee
Mar 14, 2025
A fourth former Indiana University men’s basketball player has joined the lawsuit against the Indiana University Trustees, alleging sexual abuse by the former team doctor Brad Bomba Sr. Larry Richardson Jr. played for the Hoosiers from 1995 to 2000.

The lawyer representing the former Hoosiers released a statement from Richardson. “When I enrolled in Indiana University, I was the first person in my family to go to college. At that age, I was used to doing what I was told to do. It disappoints me that people in authority at IU abused the trust I had in them.”

Richardson is now the most recent former men’s basketball player on the suit, as fellow plaintiffs Mujezinovic and Miller played for the Hoosiers in the 1990s, and Flowers was on the team in 1981 and 1982.

Related: IU Men's Basketball Team Doctor Pleads the Fifth in Title IX Lawsuit 

According to NBC News, “Flowers, Mujezinovic, Miller and Richardson are suing the IU trustees and Garl under Title IX, a federal law that requires all colleges and universities that receive federal funds to put safeguards in place to protect students from sexual predators.”

Garl was added to the mix in January, following Dr. Bomba’s own testimony, as he was Dr. Bomba’s superior at the time of the assaults. Dr. Bomba himself is not a defendant in the lawsuit, and he invoked his Fifth Amendment right over 45 times in his 2024 deposition.

The lawsuit also gained testimony from a fifth, anonymous player, who “publicly complained to legendary coach Bobby Knight in 1979 about Bomba’s giving him unnecessary rectal examinations.” Knight took no action to stop the medical examinations.

The lawsuit states, “Dr. Bomba, Sr.’s routine sexual assaults were openly discussed by the Hoosier men’s basketball players in the locker room in the presence of IU employees, including assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and other Hoosier men’s basketball staff.”

Flowers, Mujezinovic, Miller and Richardson are all seeking unspecified damages, and they hope that other former men’s basketball players join them in this lawsuit. Neither Dr. Domba’s lawyer nor Garl have made a public comment regarding the addition of Richardson to the lawsuit at this time. 

