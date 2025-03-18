Premium Partners

Conservation Group Sues City of Boston Over White Stadium Renovation, Demolition

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Mar 18, 2025
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash

Boston’s White Stadium is in the midst of a massive renovation that would turn the historic stadium into the home of BOS Nation FC, a professional women’s soccer team, as well as a Boston Public Schools athletics facility. However, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has long opposed the project, and now, the group is taking the city to court over the renovation.

White Stadium is on the South side of Boston in Franklin Park, between Jamaica Plain and Roxbury. The plans for the 10,500-seat stadium include a $91 million upgrade complete with new seating, tennis courts and other community amenities. 

Related: Residents Oppose Demolition, Reconstruction of Boston's Historic White Stadium

The project has faced pushback for years, especially from the ENC group, which takes issue with the construction project’s destruction of over 145 trees from Franklin Park that fall within conservancy property. Left with no other options, the group is suing the City of Boston and the women’s professional soccer team that is partially funding the renovation.

According to the Boston Globe, ENC leaders released a statement saying, “Is Franklin Park, including acres of land inside and outside the walls of White Stadium, constitutionally protected public land? We believe that it is and we’re confident that when all the evidence is presented, the court will agree.”

Despite the conservancy group’s confidence, on Monday, the judge in the case threw out “essentially half” of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s case, “ruling they do not have standing to litigate if the project does or does not violate terms of the George R. White Trust, which bequeathed the stadium to the city in 1947.”

Without a key part of their argument in play, the ENC must prove the “project violates a state parkland law.”

White Stadium’s renovation has been opposed by those who live in the neighborhood as well. At several city council meetings throughout 2024 and early 2025, community members came to voice their opinions on the disruptive project. However, these complaints did not stop the city from beginning demolition just a few weeks ago.

Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the ENC, told the Boston Globe, “We are hopeful the judge will see the facts. It’s pretty clear that this is public recreation land and it has been since 1883 or thereabouts.”

Recommended
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Script+indiana 1
Legal
Fourth Former IU Men's Basketball Player Joins Title IX Lawsuit Alleging Abuse by Team Doctor
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Viral HS Track Athlete Charged with Assault and Battery for Striking Opponent with Relay Baton
Money Knack Zs Jrshw Oi1 I Unsplash
Legal
Lawsuit: Maryland ADs Weren't Paid Enough for Classroom Work During Teacher Shortage
Related Stories
Jeffrey F Lin Nse Q Vzy Qll4 Unsplash
Legal
Father of Girl Reportedly Injured by Male Player in 2018 Files Title IX Complaint Against MIAA, District
Script+indiana 1
Legal
Fourth Former IU Men's Basketball Player Joins Title IX Lawsuit Alleging Abuse by Team Doctor
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Viral HS Track Athlete Charged with Assault and Battery for Striking Opponent with Relay Baton
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored Content
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
More in Legal
Legal
Father of Girl Reportedly Injured by Male Player in 2018 Files Title IX Complaint Against MIAA, District
A father has filed a Title IX complaint against the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and a school district — years after his daughter was reportedly injured by a male player in a field hockey game.
Jeffrey F Lin Nse Q Vzy Qll4 Unsplash
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Fluidra
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Legal
Fourth Former IU Men's Basketball Player Joins Title IX Lawsuit Alleging Abuse by Team Doctor
A fourth former Indiana University men’s basketball player has joined the lawsuit against the Indiana University Trustees, alleging sexual abuse by the former team doctor Brad Bomba Sr.
Script+indiana 1
Legal
Viral HS Track Athlete Charged with Assault and Battery for Striking Opponent with Relay Baton
The Tuckers moved forward and charges were filed on Wednesday. A court date has not yet been set.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Lawsuit: Maryland ADs Weren't Paid Enough for Classroom Work During Teacher Shortage
Seven high school athletic directors in Prince George’s County, Md., say they were underpaid or not paid at all after being pressed into classroom duty during a 2022-23 academic year teacher shortage.
Money Knack Zs Jrshw Oi1 I Unsplash
Legal
Athletes Sue Sonoma State, CSU Over 'Fraudulent' Elimination of All Sports Programs
Seven student-athletes have sued administrators at Sonoma State University and the California State University system over a controversial plan to end all intercollegiate sports at SSU by the end of this academic year.
Ssu Seawolf Xl
Legal
Star Wrestler Charged With Simple Assault Ahead of NJ State Championships
Wrestler Anthony Knox Jr. was cleared late Wednesday to compete at the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships, one day after he was charged with simple assault for his role in a bleacher brawl involving his father last month.
Njsiaa
Legal
Mugged Lakers Fan Brings Lawsuit Against Crypto.com Arena
Graves’ lawsuit against the arena includes premises liability charges, general negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Crypto com Arena July 2022
Legal
NJ Wrestler to Chase Fourth State Championship After Disqualification Lifted — for Now
A top high school wrestler in New Jersey who had been disqualified from the state championship will now be allowed to pursue his fourth state title, based on a judge's ruling Friday.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Following Drowning, Judge Rules Lifeguards Not Required at Private Athletic Club
A Clark County (Nev.) judge this week ruled that the Las Vegas Athletic Club is a private entity and does not require that full-time lifeguards be on duty at its pools.
Lee Jeffs 60w Cq Yf7 Fg8 Unsplash
Legal
Louisiana HS Football Coach Arrested for Choking Student-Athlete
The student-athlete involved and other witnesses told police that he entered Cedric Goins’ office to get food before that evening’s basketball game.
Images
Legal
Jury Awards $1.26M to Victims of a 2017 Parkour Gym Accident
A total of $1.26 million will be awarded to the plaintiffs. That money will come from three sources: Vault PK, San Diego Sports Entertainment and Metropolitan Transit System.
Tingey Injury Law Firm 6sl88x150 Xs Unsplash (2)
Legal
Former Players File Lawsuit Over Their Depiction in Netflix's 'Last Chance U'
In a case of name, image and likeness meets Netflix, former East Mississippi Community College football players who appeared in the documentary series “Last Chance U” have sued the school, the streaming network and others over their portrayals.
Netflix Logo
Page 1 of 381
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide