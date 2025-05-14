HS Softball Coach Arrested Over Alleged Inappropriate Touching of Players

A high school softball coach in Connecticut has been arrested over allegations of inappropriately touching members of his team.

According to The Hour, Cary Nadel, 70, of Wilton, was arrested last Friday and charged with risk of injury to a minor and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Members of the Norwalk High School softball team reportedly complained that Nadel had slapped and patted their buttocks, pulled them uncomfortably close and made them feel unsafe. Nadel's behavior continued to the point that players no longer wanted to attend practice.

A 16-year-old player told police that in 2024, when she was 15, Nadel constantly would wrap his arm around her back, grab her and pull her close to his side.

"She would try to pull away from him, but he always had a very firm grip on her," the warrant said. "There were numerous times when Nadel would slap her on the buttocks and sometimes he would have his hand on her butt."