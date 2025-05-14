Premium Partners

HS Softball Coach Arrested Over Alleged Inappropriate Touching of Players

May 14, 2025
Norwalk High School

A high school softball coach in Connecticut has been arrested over allegations of inappropriately touching members of his team. 

According to The Hour, Cary Nadel, 70, of Wilton, was arrested last Friday and charged with risk of injury to a minor and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. 

Members of the Norwalk High School softball team reportedly complained that Nadel had slapped and patted their buttocks, pulled them uncomfortably close and made them feel unsafe. Nadel's behavior continued to the point that players no longer wanted to attend practice.  

A 16-year-old player told police that in 2024, when she was 15, Nadel constantly would wrap his arm around her back, grab her and pull her close to his side.

"She would try to pull away from him, but he always had a very firm grip on her," the warrant said. "There were numerous times when Nadel would slap her on the buttocks and sometimes he would have his hand on her butt."

"They all expressed that it was weird and they didn't understand why he was doing such a thing," Detective Patrick English wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

An assistant coach, who wished to remain anonymous, told detectives that Nadel "seemed to have no sense of boundary and even after watching players back away and try to move farther away from him, it still continued."

This wasn't first time Nadel had be the focus of complaints. In 2021, the Department of Children and Families opened an investigation at another school district after a teacher reported that a female student told him during a conversation about different coaching styles, "At least you don't put your hands on girls' butts," the warrant noted.

Nadel is free on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Stamford July 11, court records show.

