Premium Partners

Former AD Sues District and Board Member Who She Claims Demanded His Daughter's Coach Be Fired

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Jun 24, 2025
Sp Logo New

The South Plainfield (N.J.) School District’s former athletic director has filed a lawsuit against the district and a member of its board of education, claiming she was demoted after reporting the "unethical conduct" of the BOE member.

As reported by Victoria Caruso of TAPinto South Plainfield, Tammy Zurka alleges that she was the victim of "retaliation" and "fabricated negative reviews" followed by her demotion. She states in the multi-count claim filed with Middlesex County Superior Court that she was "ousted from her position as athletic director because she objected to/failed to participate in the defendant’s plans to terminate" Don Pazarella who served as South Plainfield High School’s varsity softball coach at the time.

Log in to view the full article
Read Next
Michigan
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
June 30, 2025
Recommended
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Shutterstock 1354898339
Legal
Mariners Fans’ ADA Claim: Inadequate Sightlines for Wheelchair Users at T-Mobile Park
David Rodezno Txy8 J Hmnzi Unsplash
Legal
Texas A&M Donors' Lawsuit Over Kyle Field Seats Moves Forward
Top Story23
Legal
Investigation Confirms HS Hockey Team Engaged in Hazing
Related Stories
Michigan
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
Shutterstock 1354898339
Legal
Mariners Fans’ ADA Claim: Inadequate Sightlines for Wheelchair Users at T-Mobile Park
David Rodezno Txy8 J Hmnzi Unsplash
Legal
Texas A&M Donors' Lawsuit Over Kyle Field Seats Moves Forward
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored Content
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
More in Legal
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
Former University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is being added to a lawsuit involving former assistant coach Matt Weiss.
Michigan
Sponsored
DynaDome Transforms Outdoor Pool Into Year-Round Paradise
DynaDome Retractable Enclosures
DynaDome Transforms Outdoor Pool Into Year-Round Paradise
Legal
Mariners Fans’ ADA Claim: Inadequate Sightlines for Wheelchair Users at T-Mobile Park
When signed into law in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was intended “to provide a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities."
Shutterstock 1354898339
Legal
Texas A&M Donors' Lawsuit Over Kyle Field Seats Moves Forward
A Brazos County state district judge has cleared the way for a long-delayed trial showdown between donors to Texas A&M University and its affiliate 12th Man Foundation, stemming from a decade-old dispute over seating and parking rights at Kyle Field, home of Aggies football...
David Rodezno Txy8 J Hmnzi Unsplash
Legal
Investigation Confirms HS Hockey Team Engaged in Hazing
An investigation into the hockey team at Mt. Ararat High School in Maine has confirmed allegations of hazing by some members of the team...
Top Story23
Legal
Wisconsin, NIL Collective Allege Tampering in Lawsuit Against Miami
The University of Wisconsin and its NIL collective VC Connect filed a joint lawsuit Friday against the University of Miami alleging it knowingly induced one of the Badgers’ football players to abandon a lucrative name, image and likeness contract to play for the Hurricanes school this upcoming season.
Wisconsin W 500x326
Legal
Tennessee Basketball Star's Lawsuit Against NCAA for Additional Eligibility Blocked by Judge
Judge Katherine Crytzer denied University of Tennessee student-athlete Zakai Zeigler’s request for a preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against the NCAA.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Christian School Petitions SCOTUS to Rule on Pregame Prayer Over Loudspeaker
A Christian school in Florida is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the legality of the school's desire to broadcast a pregame prayer...
Bermix Studio L Eu6 Rt Aajvk Unsplash
Legal
Lawsuit Claims State Employee Was Fired Over School Board Vote on Trans Athletes
A former director at Washington state’s schools agency alleges in a lawsuit that the state superintendent fired her after she voted as a local school board member in support of barring transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports.
Tumwater Wa Thunderbirds Logo
Legal
Female Student-Athletes File Appeal Against House Settlement
Less than one week after Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA settlement, a group of female student-athletes has filed the first appeal.
1042px Ncaa Logo svg (1)
Legal
Five Brunswick Lacrosse Players Charged in Locker Room Assault, Earlier Incident Uncovered
Five students at Brunswick (Md.) High School have been charged with assault, and one with sexual assault, after an investigation into allegations of an April attack in a lacrosse locker room.
Burnswick
Legal
California Sues Justice Department Over Demand That Schools Ban Trans Athletes
The State of California sued the U.S. Department on Monday over its demand last week that local school districts ban transgender youths from competing in sports, arguing the federal agency had overstepped its authority in violation of both state and federal law.
Tim Mossholder Tk22 Vr N1y Ge Unsplash
Legal
FAMU Athletic Director Charged with Grand Theft, Scheme to Defraud Her Previous Employer
Now, Angela Suggs has been charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud and falsifying travel vouchers to the tune of $24,000 from her previous employer, FSF.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Page 1 of 386
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide