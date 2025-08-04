Premium Partners

Third Fired Utah State Athletics Administrator Sues University

Audrey Lee
Aug 4, 2025
Last summer, several leaders in the Utah State University athletics department, including the head football coach, were fired for mishandling a 2023 sexual misconduct incident and subsequent Title IX policies. 

Amy Crosbie, executive associate athletics director for internal affairs and senior woman administrator, was one of those who lost her job in the aftermath of the scandal. Now, she’s suing the university, claiming USU, university president Elizabeth Cantwell, athletic director Diana Sabau and vice president of legal affairs Mica McKinney violated her rights.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Crosbie filed her lawsuit last Thursday in Logan, Utah.

Crosbie is seeking lost pay and benefits, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. The suit does not mention a specific figure. The lawsuit does specifically mention Sabau as an instigator in the firing. Crosbie claims that when she appealed her firing, “she and her lawyers were not allowed to present evidence or witnesses to corroborate the accusations of Sabau’s ‘bullying.’”

Both Jerry Bovee and Blake Anderson, the two other athletics department leaders fired last summer, have also filed lawsuits against the school. Bovee is seeking $300,000 in back pay and damages, and Anderson is seeking $15 million in damages.

In her role with USU, Crosbie managed Title IX oversight, and she promoted women’s representation in college sports and leadership positions. She supervised the gymnastics team, women’s soccer team, and men’s and women’s track and field teams. When she was fired, USU did not comment on her termination and she claims no reason was given for her firing. 

“While we recognize Ms. Crosbie’s long-standing ties and past contributions to the USU community, the university disputes the allegations made in this lawsuit,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to resolving this matter. USU officials are focused on the future of the university, and Athletics is continuing its important work of creating an environment where student-athletes and its athletics programs can thrive.”

