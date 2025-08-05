Parks Director Pleads Guilty to Stealing $125K From Town

A former Massachusetts parks director has pled guilty to stealing more than $125,000 from the town of Medfield, where he worked for over eight years.

According to Boston.com, Kevin Ryder, 51, was the director of Medfield's parks and recreation department from 2014 until August of 2022.

Ryder was indicted on four counts of larceny over $1,200, one count of larceny under $1,200, accepting illegal gratuities, and two counts of use of official position to secure an unwarranted privilege. He pled guilty to all eight counts in court this week.

Ryder was accused of stealing funds from entrance fees and concessions at Medfield's Hinkley Swim Pond, as well as purchasing items through the town's Amazon business account. He also was accused of selling thousands of dollars worth of youth sports equipment that was originally purchased by Medfield.

The Attorney General said Ryder made more than $16,000 through a separate kickback scheme wherein Ryder's department sponsored an exercise program at a local gym. Ryder's take on that scheme totaled 50% of the gym's profits.

Ryder was sentenced to two and a half years in jail and was ordered to pay restitution to the town. He is also ordered to refrain from holding a fiduciary job while on probation.