Former High School AD Stands Trial for Allegedly Covering Up Abuse

A former Pennsylvania high school athletic director will stand trial for allegedly covering up abuse by a former junior high wrestling coach.

According to WTAJ, Charles Burch, former AD at Bellwood-Antis High School, has been charged with allegedly intimidating victims to preventing them from reporting sexual abuse by former junior high wrestling coach Ryan Blazier.

Blazier was convicted of sexual assault in 2023.

One victim told the jury that Burch questioned him about wrestling practice and threatened him. After he told his mom about it, they reported the abuse.

The defense has argued that the victim never told Burch he was being abused, therefore Burch did not violate any laws that would have required him to report the abuse.

The Commonwealth rested its case Wednesday, and the defense will continue to present evidence Thursday.