Premium Partners

PayPal Teams Up With Big Ten, Big 12 to Enable Digital Payments to Athletes

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Jun 27, 2025
068 Bjcjw Bw0snw H Iq0 K No5m 15

Digital payment platform Paypal is teaming up with the Big Ten and Big 12 to enable digital NIL payments to student-athletes. 

According to a press release, the new institutional payments initiative will allow athletic departments to seamlessly dispense payments through PayPal. 

Log in to view the full article
