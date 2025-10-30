Premium Partners

How IoT Sensors Can Improve Campus Rec Center Safety and Security

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Oct 30, 2025
Mc Master 12
Photo courtesy of MJMA Architecture & Design

Campus recreation centers are hubs of activity where thousands of students, faculty and community members gather daily to exercise, socialize, study and unwind. These typically multistory facilities house everything from swimming pools and weight rooms to basketball courts and climbing walls, creating a complex environment with unique safety challenges that traditional security measures often struggle to address comprehensively.

Enter the Internet of Things (IoT), a technology that’s transforming how campus recreation directors approach facility safety and security. By deploying smart sensors throughout their buildings, rec center managers can gain unprecedented visibility into potential threats and hazards, often catching problems before they escalate into potentially dangerous incidents.

Halo ActivatedThe technology behind IoT

IoT sensors represent a significant leap forward from traditional security systems, which have relied primarily on cameras and manual monitoring. Modern smart sensors operate using sophisticated detection technologies that can identify a wide range of environmental factors simultaneously.

“IoT sensors operate by using a variety of technologies to detect everything from temperature spikes to the presence of specific gases and particles in the air,” says Andres Lacambra, vice president of Video Devices at Motorola Solutions, which manufactures the Halo Smart Sensor. These devices’ automated monitoring capability makes them particularly valuable in recreation centers, where diverse activities create multiple potential risk scenarios.

The sensors work continuously in the background, analyzing air quality, detecting unusual sounds, monitoring temperature fluctuations and identifying the presence of various substances. Unlike human operators who can only be in one place at a time, these devices provide 24/7 ubiquitous surveillance, creating a safety net to capture threats that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Closing traditional monitoring gaps

One of the most significant advantages of IoT sensors is their ability to detect issues that busy facility managers might miss during routine operations. Campus recreation centers are inherently challenging to monitor. They’re large facilities with many rooms on multiple levels, varying crowd densities, and activities happening simultaneously and often out of direct line of human sight.

“Building operators can’t be everywhere at once,” Lacambra notes. “However, smart sensors like the Halo device have the ability to detect issues or concerns that might otherwise be missed by providing continuous, real-time monitoring of a wide range of environmental issues, which can be customized to the needs of the specific center.”

This capability is particularly crucial in recreation centers, where certain safety violations or emergencies can develop rapidly. For instance, vaping in locker rooms, unauthorized substance use in private areas, or air quality issues in poorly ventilated spaces might go undetected for extended periods. By the time these issues are discovered through traditional means, they may have already created health risks or other safety hazards for facility users.

The customization aspect that Lacambra mentions is especially important for recreation centers, as different areas of the facility may require monitoring for different types of threats. Pool areas might prioritize chemical detection and humidity monitoring. Fitness areas might focus on air quality, too, but also chages in ambient sound as a means of identifying potential altercations.

Comprehensive threat detection

Among a wide range of monitoring capabilities, Motorola’s Halo Smart Sensor can detect vaping, smoking, THC use, air-quality problems, gunshots, signs of aggression and even specific keywords such as “help” or “emergency.”

The air-quality monitoring function has proven especially relevant in recent years.

“During both the wildfires in California earlier this year and the wildfire smoke in the Midwest this summer, education and healthcare customers shared that they used the Halo Smart Sensor to detect air-quality issues,” Lacambra says. “This allowed them to focus on what matters the most — helping to keep people in their buildings safe.”

For recreation centers, air-quality monitoring extends beyond wildfire smoke to include the detection of cleaning chemical concentrations, carbon monoxide from equipment and general indoor air-quality issues that could affect athletic performance and user health. This is particularly important in facilities with swimming pools, where chemical balance issues could create respiratory hazards, or in older buildings where HVAC systems might struggle to maintain optimal air quality during peak usage periods.

Real-time response and integration

The effectiveness of IoT sensors isn’t just in their detection capabilities — it’s in how quickly they can alert facility managers to emerging situations.

“The Halo Smart Sensor can integrate into a variety of systems and applications, providing real-time notifications to facility managers,” Lacambra says. “An alert can be sent directly to a mobile device for quick investigation into the issue.”

This immediate notification system is crucial in rec centers, where quick response times can mean the difference between a minor incident and a major emergency. When sensors detect potential vaping in a locker room, unusual sounds suggesting an altercation, or air-quality issues in a fitness area, facility managers can respond immediately rather than discovering these problems hours later during routine checks.

The sensors themselves also provide on-site alerts through LED and audio notifications, creating multiple response modes that don’t rely solely on facility staff monitoring remote systems. This dual approach ensures that both staff and facility users can be made aware of potential safety issues as they develop.

Strategic implementation for rec centers

The integration of IoT sensors with existing video security systems creates what Lacambra describes as “a holistic view of an issue,” enabling building operators to “take a smarter, more effective approach to a situation.”

For campus recreation directors considering IoT implementation, the technology offers several operational advantages beyond safety. The automated monitoring reduces the need for frequent manual safety checks, allowing staff to focus on customer service and program delivery rather than constant facility patrol. The data collected by these sensors can also inform long-term facility management decisions, helping identify patterns in usage, air-quality trends or recurring safety concerns in specific areas.

As IoT technology continues to evolve, rec centers that embrace it will be able to provide automated, comprehensive and immediate threat detection. An investment in IoT sensor technology represents more than just an upgrade to security systems; it’s a commitment to creating environments in which students can focus on their health, fitness and social connections without having to worry about their safety.

In an era of increasingly scrutinized campus safety measures, smart sensor technology offers recreation directors a powerful tool for meeting both their safety and security obligations and users’ ever-increasing facility expectations.

Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Ppg
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
0x0
Safety & Security
Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Injury During Game
Related Stories
Claflin University Seal
Safety & Security
Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center
Ppg
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
0x0
Safety & Security
Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Sponsored Content
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center
A student at Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Jonas T Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
Claflin University Seal
Sponsored
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Digital Scoreboards
Discover how Buford High School's new stadium, featuring cutting-edge digital displays, redefines the game-day experience and creates lasting community impact.
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh has experienced its third horrific incident of an individual falling at one of the city's professional sports venues within the past six months, as news comes that a man sustained life-threatening injuries Monday after tumbling from the 200 level at PPG Paints Arena.
Ppg
Safety & Security
Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach
An Eastern Kentucky University football player and his father were arrested after a Saturday night football game for allegedly assaulting a...
0x0
Safety & Security
High School Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Injury During Game
A high school football player in Florida was airlifted to a local hospital after he suffered an apparent neck injury during a...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Production Worker in Critical Condition After 50-Foot Fall From Acrisure Stadium Scoreboard
First responders in Pittsburgh were called to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night when an employee fell 50 feet from the scoreboard to a catwalk below.
Photo by Kiran Naidu, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Officially Bans Tortilla Toss Tradition
Texas Tech University athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the athletic department is putting an end to the traditional throwing of tortillas at the opening kickoff of football games.
Tt
Safety & Security
FAMU's Amphitheater Homecoming Watch Party Canceled Due to Security Concerns
A planned on-campus watch party outside Florida A&M's sold-out homecoming football game against Alcorn State was abruptly canceled a little more than two hours prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. kickoff at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Florida Am Rattlers Alternate Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide