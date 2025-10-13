High School Student-Athlete Dies Days After Collapsing During Wrestling Practice

A 14-year-old student-athlete in Ohio has died just days after suffering a medical emergency during wrestling practice.

According to People, Lucas McGee, a member of the wrestling team at Mentor High School, collapsed while practicing with the team.

McGeen was immediately attended to and eventually transported by air ambulance to the main campus of nearby Cleveland Clinic.

“The cross country coach noticed and immediately started CPR, while other people stood by and dialed 911 and from what I understand, there was a three-minute response time from the Mentor Fire Department,” Lucas' father, David McGee, said. “I went down on my knees and I grabbed his feet with my hands and they were ice cold and I just started praying that God would intervene and they got his heart started again.”

David said that his son had a sore through in the days leading up to the incident. The teen later tested positive for Rhinovirus, which the CDC describes as "the most frequent cause of the common cold and are a common viral trigger for asthma attacks."

Mentor is making mental health resources available to grieving students and their families.