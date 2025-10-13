Premium Partners

High School Student-Athlete Dies Days After Collapsing During Wrestling Practice

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Oct 13, 2025
Menps Logo

A 14-year-old student-athlete in Ohio has died just days after suffering a medical emergency during wrestling practice. 

According to People, Lucas McGee, a member of the wrestling team at Mentor High School, collapsed while practicing with the team. 

McGeen was immediately attended to and eventually transported by air ambulance to the main campus of nearby Cleveland Clinic. 

“The cross country coach noticed and immediately started CPR, while other people stood by and dialed 911 and from what I understand, there was a three-minute response time from the Mentor Fire Department,” Lucas' father, David McGee, said. “I went down on my knees and I grabbed his feet with my hands and they were ice cold and I just started praying that God would intervene and they got his heart started again.”

David said that his son had a sore through in the days leading up to the incident. The teen later tested positive for Rhinovirus, which the CDC describes as "the most frequent cause of the common cold and are a common viral trigger for asthma attacks."

Mentor is making mental health resources available to grieving students and their families. 

 

Read Next
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
October 16, 2025
Recommended
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Sponsored
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
Related Stories
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Sponsored
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Musco Sports Lighting
This Alabama high school replaced unreliable football stadium lighting with Musco's TLC for LED® system for heightened visibility and fan experience.
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
High School Cancels Second Football Game Due to Injuries, Skin Infections
A football team in the greater Akron, Ohio, area has canceled its second game in as many weeks due to a spate of injuries and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Cross Country Athlete Hit by Truck During Practice
A high school cross country athlete in Puyallup, Wash., was hit by a truck and seriously injured while participating in...
Puyallup Logo Official
Safety & Security
University of Colorado Preparing for Unruly Students at Football Games
After apologizing for the treatment of visiting Brigham Young during a Sept. 27 game in Boulder, the University of Colorado is making changes that will impact students attending games at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes Logo svg
Safety & Security
Handler Pleads for Return of Security Hawks, UTV Stolen From SoFi Stadium
A key piece of the fan experience at SoFi Stadium was stolen on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles Rams’ football game: Hawks.
Photo by Matthew Essman, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Long-Standing HS Rivalry Game, Other Competitions Canceled Due to Racially Insensitive FB Post
Rival high schools in Alabama had their 101st football contest canceled after a racially insensitive Facebook post sparked outrage in the community, and more athletic competitions between the two schools have since been canceled.
Images 1
Safety & Security
Body of Ohio State Student Found Inside Ohio Stadium, Cause of Death Not Released
A large presence of first responders arrived at the northeast side of Ohio Stadium on Friday morning after the body of a 19-year-old Ohio State University student was discovered there.
Jason Clishe Z6ye U5 Nt1 Le Unsplash
Safety & Security
Some High Schools in Ohio Increase Game Day Security Following Gun Incidents, Violence
A number of high schools in Ohio are increasing security at football games after a rash of gun incidents and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025