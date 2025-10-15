A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.

As reported by Pat Reavy at KSL.com, Sean Christian Matthews, 23, of Rockwall, Texas, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with causing property damage, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a third-degree felony.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sandy police responded to America First Field, home of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League, on a report of a trespasser.

Officers found Matthews sitting in a chair in the north side of the stadium. He claimed he scaled a wall to get in, and then "used a pole, later identified as a retractable belt stanchion, to break into the refrigerator," according to a police affidavit cited by Reavy. "Sean then explained that he took a Diet Coke from the refrigerator machine which he later found to be unlocked and accessible by sliding open the doors."

Per Reavy's reporting, police were later shown surveillance video of Matthews "throwing the retractable belt stanchion into the refrigerator twice and then placing the stanchion to the side. There is also (video) of Sean jumping the wall, and of Sean stealing a Diet Coke from the refrigerator," the affidavit states.

The cost of repairing the damage caused by Matthews is estimated at more than $17,000, according to charging documents cited by Reavy.