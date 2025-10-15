Premium Partners

Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Oct 15, 2025
2025 America First Field Logo

A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.

As reported by Pat Reavy at KSL.com, Sean Christian Matthews, 23, of Rockwall, Texas, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with causing property damage, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a third-degree felony.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sandy police responded to America First Field, home of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League, on a report of a trespasser.

Officers found Matthews sitting in a chair in the north side of the stadium. He claimed he scaled a wall to get in, and then "used a pole, later identified as a retractable belt stanchion, to break into the refrigerator," according to a police affidavit cited by Reavy. "Sean then explained that he took a Diet Coke from the refrigerator machine which he later found to be unlocked and accessible by sliding open the doors."

Per Reavy's reporting, police were later shown surveillance video of Matthews "throwing the retractable belt stanchion into the refrigerator twice and then placing the stanchion to the side. There is also (video) of Sean jumping the wall, and of Sean stealing a Diet Coke from the refrigerator," the affidavit states.

The cost of repairing the damage caused by Matthews is estimated at more than $17,000, according to charging documents cited by Reavy.

Read Next
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
October 16, 2025
Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Related Stories
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Moody Nolan
Progressive Field Reimagined transformed a 30-year-old ballpark into a state-of-the-art, inclusive venue. The project elevated fan experience, modernized technology, upgraded clubhouses, reimagined premium spaces, and enhanced food service.
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
High School Student-Athlete Dies Days After Collapsing During Wrestling Practice
A 14-year-old student-athlete in Ohio has died just days after suffering a medical emergency during wrestling practice...
Menps Logo
Safety & Security
High School Cancels Second Football Game Due to Injuries, Skin Infections
A football team in the greater Akron, Ohio, area has canceled its second game in as many weeks due to a spate of injuries and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Cross Country Athlete Hit by Truck During Practice
A high school cross country athlete in Puyallup, Wash., was hit by a truck and seriously injured while participating in...
Puyallup Logo Official
Safety & Security
University of Colorado Preparing for Unruly Students at Football Games
After apologizing for the treatment of visiting Brigham Young during a Sept. 27 game in Boulder, the University of Colorado is making changes that will impact students attending games at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes Logo svg
Safety & Security
Handler Pleads for Return of Security Hawks, UTV Stolen From SoFi Stadium
A key piece of the fan experience at SoFi Stadium was stolen on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles Rams’ football game: Hawks.
Photo by Matthew Essman, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Long-Standing HS Rivalry Game, Other Competitions Canceled Due to Racially Insensitive FB Post
Rival high schools in Alabama had their 101st football contest canceled after a racially insensitive Facebook post sparked outrage in the community, and more athletic competitions between the two schools have since been canceled.
Images 1
Safety & Security
Body of Ohio State Student Found Inside Ohio Stadium, Cause of Death Not Released
A large presence of first responders arrived at the northeast side of Ohio Stadium on Friday morning after the body of a 19-year-old Ohio State University student was discovered there.
Jason Clishe Z6ye U5 Nt1 Le Unsplash
Safety & Security
Some High Schools in Ohio Increase Game Day Security Following Gun Incidents, Violence
A number of high schools in Ohio are increasing security at football games after a rash of gun incidents and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide