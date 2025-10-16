Premium Partners

Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 16, 2025
Images

Fan violence, whether toward officials, coaches or even other fans, has become increasingly common at youth and prep sporting events. At William Valley (Penn.) High School, the threats and violence reached a boiling point, causing successful head coach Stephen Sedesse to resign on Monday.

According to Football Scoop, the problems began when Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.

“When parents obviously found out we were going to be sitting some kids, we got a lot of backlash, a lot of threats,” said Sedesse. “We were threatened that if their kids don’t start in the game, we would need extra security at the game.”

Sedesse went on to describe threats made to his family and his business. The tires on his family truck were even slashed in retaliation for benching the two players. A town billboard was vandalized with derogatory and abusive language toward Sedesse. 

“I decided Monday morning that, if my business going to get threatened, if my family is going to get threatened - it’s small school football - I don’t need to have that in my life," said Sedesse. 

Sedesse had racked up two, consecutive district championships and a playoff appearance in his two years as head coach of the Vikings. Despite this, school administrators sided with the angry parents after he benched the players for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Sedesse was facing a two-game suspension for the decision.

Now, assistant coach Ben Ancheff will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Said Sedesse in a letter published by Sports Illustrated, “When I took this role, it was with hopes of changing a culture and helping in the pursuit of building student-athletes. When you lose the ability to discipline and hold members of your team accountable, the ship will sink. That is where my decision is based.”

Read Next
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
October 16, 2025
Recommended
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Sponsored
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Related Stories
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Sponsored Content
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Moody Nolan
Progressive Field Reimagined transformed a 30-year-old ballpark into a state-of-the-art, inclusive venue. The project elevated fan experience, modernized technology, upgraded clubhouses, reimagined premium spaces, and enhanced food service.
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
High School Student-Athlete Dies Days After Collapsing During Wrestling Practice
A 14-year-old student-athlete in Ohio has died just days after suffering a medical emergency during wrestling practice...
Menps Logo
Safety & Security
High School Cancels Second Football Game Due to Injuries, Skin Infections
A football team in the greater Akron, Ohio, area has canceled its second game in as many weeks due to a spate of injuries and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Cross Country Athlete Hit by Truck During Practice
A high school cross country athlete in Puyallup, Wash., was hit by a truck and seriously injured while participating in...
Puyallup Logo Official
Safety & Security
University of Colorado Preparing for Unruly Students at Football Games
After apologizing for the treatment of visiting Brigham Young during a Sept. 27 game in Boulder, the University of Colorado is making changes that will impact students attending games at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes Logo svg
Safety & Security
Handler Pleads for Return of Security Hawks, UTV Stolen From SoFi Stadium
A key piece of the fan experience at SoFi Stadium was stolen on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles Rams’ football game: Hawks.
Photo by Matthew Essman, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Long-Standing HS Rivalry Game, Other Competitions Canceled Due to Racially Insensitive FB Post
Rival high schools in Alabama had their 101st football contest canceled after a racially insensitive Facebook post sparked outrage in the community, and more athletic competitions between the two schools have since been canceled.
Images 1
Safety & Security
Body of Ohio State Student Found Inside Ohio Stadium, Cause of Death Not Released
A large presence of first responders arrived at the northeast side of Ohio Stadium on Friday morning after the body of a 19-year-old Ohio State University student was discovered there.
Jason Clishe Z6ye U5 Nt1 Le Unsplash
Safety & Security
Some High Schools in Ohio Increase Game Day Security Following Gun Incidents, Violence
A number of high schools in Ohio are increasing security at football games after a rash of gun incidents and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025