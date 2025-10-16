Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player

The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.

According to News 4 Jax, more than ten other members of the football team said “happy birthday” before they “picked him up, threw him in the trash and started beating on him.” The boy was left with injuries to his back and ankle from being stomped on with cleats.

The boys’ grandmother reportedly reached out to the coach, who responded by text, “Hey I apologize for what transpired tonight, that’s not how we carry ourselves here at Landmark…that will not be tolerated AT ALL.”

Duval County Public Schools was also notified of the incident. It said in a statement, “We are aware of this allegation, and it is currently being investigated by both the school and Duval County Public Schools Police. The investigation process includes interviews with those involved and a review of all available evidence."

In the days since the incident, the students accused of attacking the boy have been charged with misdemeanor battery and referred to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The communications director for the State’s Attorney Office, David Chapman, said, “If the teens received a juvenile civil citation and signed it, they would proceed to Teen Court. If they did not sign the juvenile civil citation, our office would then review the case for potential charges.”

Following the charges, Landmark Middle School and DCPS said it “had established procedures for adult supervision in locker rooms and other school facilities. We are reviewing and strengthening our protocols to ensure consistent adherence and to maintain a safe, supportive environment for every student.”

The victim has reportedly not returned to school or practice since the attack occurred.