Premium Partners

Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 16, 2025
Landmark Middle School Logo

The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.

According to News 4 Jax, more than ten other members of the football team said “happy birthday” before they “picked him up, threw him in the trash and started beating on him.” The boy was left with injuries to his back and ankle from being stomped on with cleats. 

The boys’ grandmother reportedly reached out to the coach, who responded by text, “Hey I apologize for what transpired tonight, that’s not how we carry ourselves here at Landmark…that will not be tolerated AT ALL.”

Duval County Public Schools was also notified of the incident. It said in a statement, “We are aware of this allegation, and it is currently being investigated by both the school and Duval County Public Schools Police. The investigation process includes interviews with those involved and a review of all available evidence." 

In the days since the incident, the students accused of attacking the boy have been charged with misdemeanor battery and referred to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The communications director for the State’s Attorney Office, David Chapman, said, “If the teens received a juvenile civil citation and signed it, they would proceed to Teen Court. If they did not sign the juvenile civil citation, our office would then review the case for potential charges.”

Following the charges, Landmark Middle School and DCPS said it “had established procedures for adult supervision in locker rooms and other school facilities. We are reviewing and strengthening our protocols to ensure consistent adherence and to maintain a safe, supportive environment for every student.”

The victim has reportedly not returned to school or practice since the attack occurred.

Recommended
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Related Stories
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
Images
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored Content
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Hussey Seating Company
In this session, Hussey Seating pulls back the curtain on how stadium and arena seating can transform the way fans, athletes, and communities experience live events—and how we’re evolving to meet the future of spectator expectations.
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Safety & Security
High School Student-Athlete Dies Days After Collapsing During Wrestling Practice
A 14-year-old student-athlete in Ohio has died just days after suffering a medical emergency during wrestling practice...
Menps Logo
Safety & Security
High School Cancels Second Football Game Due to Injuries, Skin Infections
A football team in the greater Akron, Ohio, area has canceled its second game in as many weeks due to a spate of injuries and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Cross Country Athlete Hit by Truck During Practice
A high school cross country athlete in Puyallup, Wash., was hit by a truck and seriously injured while participating in...
Puyallup Logo Official
Safety & Security
University of Colorado Preparing for Unruly Students at Football Games
After apologizing for the treatment of visiting Brigham Young during a Sept. 27 game in Boulder, the University of Colorado is making changes that will impact students attending games at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes Logo svg
Safety & Security
Handler Pleads for Return of Security Hawks, UTV Stolen From SoFi Stadium
A key piece of the fan experience at SoFi Stadium was stolen on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles Rams’ football game: Hawks.
Photo by Matthew Essman, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Long-Standing HS Rivalry Game, Other Competitions Canceled Due to Racially Insensitive FB Post
Rival high schools in Alabama had their 101st football contest canceled after a racially insensitive Facebook post sparked outrage in the community, and more athletic competitions between the two schools have since been canceled.
Images 1
Safety & Security
Body of Ohio State Student Found Inside Ohio Stadium, Cause of Death Not Released
A large presence of first responders arrived at the northeast side of Ohio Stadium on Friday morning after the body of a 19-year-old Ohio State University student was discovered there.
Jason Clishe Z6ye U5 Nt1 Le Unsplash
Safety & Security
Some High Schools in Ohio Increase Game Day Security Following Gun Incidents, Violence
A number of high schools in Ohio are increasing security at football games after a rash of gun incidents and...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide