Production Worker in Critical Condition After 50-Foot Fall From Acrisure Stadium Scoreboard

Audrey Lee
Oct 27, 2025
First responders in Pittsburgh were called to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night when an employee fell 50 feet from the scoreboard to a catwalk below. 

According to CBS News, the employee was working to install production equipment around the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday’s upcoming game between the Steelers and the Packers when he fell. 

First responders reached the employee on a catwalk, stabilized him, and used a basket and rope system to lower him to the ground. He was admitted to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. 

In a statement, the Steelers said, “An incident occurred last night at Acrisure Stadium as crews were preparing for the Sunday Night Football game. A crew member installing production equipment suffered a fall. The individual was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, and we are awaiting confirmation of the worker’s condition.”

According to a post made by the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, a majority of the worker’s injuries were to his lower extremities. His identity has not been released and no additional reports have been made on his condition.

