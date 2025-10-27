Premium Partners

High School Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Injury During Game

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Oct 27, 2025
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash

A high school football player in Florida was airlifted to a local hospital after he suffered an apparent neck injury during a game. 

According to The Dayton Beach News-Journal, Pine Ridge High School defensive back and receiver Kaden Boddie went in for a low tackle during with two minutes left in the second half on Seabreeze High School running back Jeremias George and appear to hurt his neck. 

"From what we had seen, it looked like one of those hits with the crown of the head," said Seabreeze head coach Mike Klein. "They immediately got the medic team out there and the trainers out there, and you could kind of tell right away that it looked like it might be kind of serious."

Athletic trainer Jordan Kennan attended to Boddie and immediately signaled for EMS. Both teams, as well as their spectators, were removed from the stadium so a helicopter could properly land and transport Boddie.

"I was very impressed with (Kennan), who was the first one on the scene," said Pine Ridge athletic director John New. "She immediately recognized the need for EMS. EMS was right there immediately. They were on the field."

Boddie was reportedly released from the hospital and was able to move all of his extremities. 

Seabreeze was leading 28-7 when the game was stopped. It's undecided whether the score at the time of the injury will be labeled as final, or if it'll be postponed to a later date. Both programs currently reside outside the playoff field in Region 2-4A.

Read Next
Mc Master 12
Safety & Security
How IoT Sensors Can Improve Campus Rec Center Safety and Security
October 30, 2025
Recommended
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Claflin University Seal
Safety & Security
Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center
Ppg
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
0x0
Safety & Security
Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach
Related Stories
Mc Master 12
Safety & Security
How IoT Sensors Can Improve Campus Rec Center Safety and Security
Claflin University Seal
Safety & Security
Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center
Ppg
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Sponsored Content
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
How IoT Sensors Can Improve Campus Rec Center Safety and Security
Campus recreation centers are hubs of activity where thousands of students, faculty and community members gather daily to exercise, socialize, study and unwind.
Mc Master 12
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Safety & Security
Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center
A student at Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Jonas T Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
Claflin University Seal
Safety & Security
Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh has experienced its third horrific incident of an individual falling at one of the city's professional sports venues within the past six months, as news comes that a man sustained life-threatening injuries Monday after tumbling from the 200 level at PPG Paints Arena.
Ppg
Safety & Security
Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach
An Eastern Kentucky University football player and his father were arrested after a Saturday night football game for allegedly assaulting a...
0x0
Safety & Security
Production Worker in Critical Condition After 50-Foot Fall From Acrisure Stadium Scoreboard
First responders in Pittsburgh were called to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night when an employee fell 50 feet from the scoreboard to a catwalk below.
Photo by Kiran Naidu, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Officially Bans Tortilla Toss Tradition
Texas Tech University athletic director Kirby Hocutt has announced the athletic department is putting an end to the traditional throwing of tortillas at the opening kickoff of football games.
Tt
Safety & Security
FAMU's Amphitheater Homecoming Watch Party Canceled Due to Security Concerns
A planned on-campus watch party outside Florida A&M's sold-out homecoming football game against Alcorn State was abruptly canceled a little more than two hours prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. kickoff at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
Florida Am Rattlers Alternate Logo
Safety & Security
Middle School Football Team Charged With Battery After Locker Room Attack on Another Player
The family of an 11-year-old middle school football player is speaking out and taking legal action after the young boy was beaten by his teammates in the Landmark (Fla.) Middle School locker room.
Landmark Middle School Logo
Safety & Security
Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game
A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Threats, Vandalism From Fans and Parents Force HS Football Coach to Resign
The problems began when Stephen Sedesse benched two players for unsportsmanlike behavior. The student-athletes did not play the first half of an Oct. 3 game against Schuylkill-Colonial.
Images
Safety & Security
Man Arrested for Breaking into Real Salt Lake's Stadium, Stealing Diet Coke
A Texas man is facing felony charges of illegally entering the soccer stadium America First Field in Sandy, Utah, breaking into a refrigerator and stealing a Diet Coke.
2025 America First Field Logo
Safety & Security
Texas Tech Confirms Investigation Into Pocket Knife Thrown From Stands
Texas Tech athletics officials confirmed Monday that they have launched an investigation into allegations that a pocket knife was thrown...
Texas Tech Athletics Logo svg
Page 1 of 278
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide