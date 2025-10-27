High School Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Injury During Game

A high school football player in Florida was airlifted to a local hospital after he suffered an apparent neck injury during a game.

According to The Dayton Beach News-Journal, Pine Ridge High School defensive back and receiver Kaden Boddie went in for a low tackle during with two minutes left in the second half on Seabreeze High School running back Jeremias George and appear to hurt his neck.

"From what we had seen, it looked like one of those hits with the crown of the head," said Seabreeze head coach Mike Klein. "They immediately got the medic team out there and the trainers out there, and you could kind of tell right away that it looked like it might be kind of serious."

Athletic trainer Jordan Kennan attended to Boddie and immediately signaled for EMS. Both teams, as well as their spectators, were removed from the stadium so a helicopter could properly land and transport Boddie.

"I was very impressed with (Kennan), who was the first one on the scene," said Pine Ridge athletic director John New. "She immediately recognized the need for EMS. EMS was right there immediately. They were on the field."

Boddie was reportedly released from the hospital and was able to move all of his extremities.

Seabreeze was leading 28-7 when the game was stopped. It's undecided whether the score at the time of the injury will be labeled as final, or if it'll be postponed to a later date. Both programs currently reside outside the playoff field in Region 2-4A.