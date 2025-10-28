Former Eastern Kentucky Football Player, Father Arrested for Assaulting Coach

An Eastern Kentucky University football player and his father were arrested after a Saturday night football game for allegedly assaulting a member of the EKU coaching staff.

According to WKYT, officials said that after the game on Oct. 25, the coaching staff member was allegedly assaulted in the stadium’s parking lot by Charles Ingram, 22, and a family member.

Witness accounts and surveillance footage showed the two men, along with three other people, approaching the assistant coach in the parking lot of the Moberly Building on EKU’s campus. After arguing for several minutes, Charles Ingram IV punched the coach in the face. Seconds later, Charles Ingram V ran over and punched the coach in the face and a brawl ensued.

The two men were arrested by EKU Police. They are each charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

The university said that Charles Ingram V, a redshirt junior defensive back, has now been suspended from the team.







