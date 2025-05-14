Check out the variety of facility tours offered at AB Show 2025, which takes place Nov. 5-8 in San Diego. Tour A: Coronado Island Recreation and Golf Services Wednesday, November 5 8:30 am- 1:30 pm Includes Lunch Tour cost: $150 Join us for a unique opportunity to explore an entire parks and rec department and gain insights from their experienced management team! 📍 Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

🌴 Located on scenic Coronado Island What You'll Experience: ✔️ Community Center

✔️ Aquatic Center

✔️ Boathouse

✔️ Skate Park

✔️ Senior Center

✔️ Golf Course 🔹 Learn firsthand about the operations, programs, and facilities that make this department unique and successful.

🔹 Connect with industry professionals from around the country. 🎉 Tour Finale: Lunch at the Golf Course!

The tour concludes with lunch at the golf course, where you'll have the opportunity to engage with tour host Tim Farmer and his staff, ask questions, and network with fellow attendees.

Tour B: San Diego State University Wednesday, November 5 8:30 am-4:30 pm Includes Lunch Tour cost: $150 Join Athletic Business for an insider tour of San Diego State University’s state-of-the-art athletic and recreation facilities! Tour Highlights Include: ✔️ Soccer & Track Sports Deck

💦 Diving & Water AquaPlex

🥎 Softball & Baseball Stadiums

🏋️ Weight Room

🏀 Basketball Training Facility

🔥 Viejas Arena

💪 Aztec Recreation Center

🏟️ Snapdragon Stadium This is a MUST-SEE opportunity for fitness, athletic, and recreation professionals looking to gain insights, inspiration, and industry connections! Lunch will be served in the Viejas Arena and gives attendees the opportunity to ask the hosts questions and network with fellow attendees.

Tour C – Aquatics Tour

Wednesday, November 5

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Tour Cost: $150 (Includes Lunch) This is a unique opportunity for aquatic professionals to tour three of San Diego County’s state-of-the-art outdoor aquatic centers. Topics explored on the tour will include design, programming, and mechanical systems at each center.​ 🏊‍♂️ Aquatic Centers Toured: Southwestern College’s Jaguar Aquatics Wellness & Sports – Chula Vista

• 🏊 Two Olympic Pools with deep water diving area

• 💧 Warm water instructional pool

Alga Norte Aquatic Center – Carlsbad

• 🏆 56-meter competition pool

• 📘 25-yard instruction pool

• 🔥 Warm water spa

• 💦 Splash pad

William A. Wagner Aquatic Center – Oceanside

• 🏆 56-meter competition pool

• 📘 Instructional pool

• 💦 Splash pad

Lunch will be served at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, giving participants the chance to socialize and network with aquatic professionals from across the country and globe, and to discuss the facility with your hosts. This is a can’t-miss event for anyone considering new pool construction, refurbishing an existing facility, or simply looking to learn from industry leaders!