World Aquatics Announces 'Trash to Treasure' Sustainability Initiative for Singapore Championships

World Aquatics Championships is turning one country’s trash into athletes’ treasure. The event, held in Singapore, announced its sustainability measures this week including an initiative to transform 100,000 aluminum cans into 5,000 medals for winning athletes.

World Aquatics is working closely with MVGX and PAP Community Foundation to enhance the sustainability solutions of the whole event.

According to Swimming World Magazine, the recycled aluminum medals were “made possible through the participation of students from five PCF Sparkletots Preschool centres, eight primary schools and three secondary schools, who are part of the School Recycling League.” Student engagement has long been a priority for World Aquatics, encouraging “students to participate in recycling activities while nurturing environmental responsibility from an early age.”

“Sustainability is a key consideration for organizers of large-scale events, as our society becomes increasingly aware of the need to minimize our environmental impact. The Singapore 2025 committee is proud to take the lead in championing sustainable practices at various level as we gear up for the World Aquatics Championships,” said Mark Chay, Singapore 2025 Organizing Committee co-chairperson.

World Aquatics and the sustainability partners will also train vendors and facility personnel on sustainability best practices while the weeks-long event is in action. The overall hope is to reduce the event’s carbon footprint.

MVGX co-founder Gabriel Wong told Swimming World Magazine, “Large-scale events like the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025 demand strategic, technology-driven solutions to address sustainability challenges effectively. At MVGX, we bring our expertise in carbon management to support measurable outcomes, ensuring robust reporting, accountability, and alignment with global standards.”

More than 2,500 athletes will compete at World Aquatics Championships in swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water swimming. The World Aquatics Master Championships will be held concurrently in late July and early August 2025, and host about 6,000 total athletes.